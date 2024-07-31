Simone Biles inspires United States to Paris Olympic gymnastics gold

Simone Biles led the United States to victory in the women’s gymnastics team final and securing her fifth Olympic gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The victory marks a significant milestone for the world’s most decorated gymnast, as it is her first Olympic gold since Rio 2016. Biles famously withdrew from several events at the Tokyo Olympics due to the debilitating mental block known as the “twisties.”

The packed Bercy Arena was electrified as Biles delivered a breathtaking Taylor Swift-inspired floor routine that sealed the gold for the US team, alongside teammates Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera. Italy claimed silver, while Brazil secured a historic bronze, their first-ever medal in the event. Great Britain narrowly missed the podium, finishing in a heartbreaking fourth place.

Biles made a dazzling return to the Olympic stage during Sunday’s qualifying event, topping the all-around standings and qualifying for three apparatus finals. She carried this momentum into Tuesday’s team final, where the US reclaimed the title lost to the Russian Olympic Committee at Tokyo 2020. Notably, Biles had withdrawn from the Tokyo team final after the first rotation to prioritise her mental and physical health.

Following a two-year hiatus, Biles returned to the sport with renewed determination and an expanded skill set, setting her sights on the Paris Olympics. Greeted by a thunderous ovation from the crowd, she opted for a safer vault routine in the first rotation, preserving energy for subsequent events. Biles delivered exceptional performances on bars and beam, culminating in a crowd-pleasing floor routine that secured the gold and ignited jubilant celebrations among the US team.

“They called it their redemption tour, and that’s what it is. They wanted the gold they couldn’t get in Tokyo,” said coach Cecile Landi. Despite taping her left calf, as she had during qualifying, Biles showcased no signs of discomfort as she contributed to the US team’s commanding victory with a total score of 171.296, surpassing Italy’s 165.494.

As Biles stood atop the podium, eight years after her last Olympic gold, she beamed and waved to the enthusiastic crowd. With four more finals still to compete, including the all-around on Thursday, vault on Saturday, and floor and beam on Monday, the possibility of additional medals remains within reach for the legendary gymnast.