Gov. Oyebanji begins N7bn renovation works at Oluyemi Kayode stadium

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has started the renovation of Oluyemi Kayode Stadium in Ado-Ekiti as part of his administration’s commitment to leveraging sports for job creation and economic empowerment.

During an inspection of the ongoing renovation works at the stadium, Oyebanji emphasized that sports in the state would no longer be viewed merely as a recreational activity but as a strategic avenue for athlete development and wealth generation.

Read Also: 10 most expensive stadiums in Africa worth over $2.8bn

Expressing concern over the poor training conditions faced by athletes, the governor assured them of significant improvements, reaffirming his administration’s resolve to upgrade the stadium to international standards.

He also disclosed that the state government has awarded contracts worth over N7 billion for the construction of a state-of-the-art indoor sports hall, set to be completed before the end of his tenure.

“We are revamping sports in Ekiti State. Last year, I visited the stadium and was dissatisfied with its condition, so I made a promise to change that,” Oyebanji said.

“One of our administration’s key pillars is human capital development, which includes sports. Our goal is to transform sports into a vehicle for job creation and economic empowerment. To achieve this, we must build the necessary infrastructure and support systems.”

Dr. Olusola Osetoba, the Technical Advisor on Sports Development, praised the governor’s vision and proactive efforts in transforming sports into a tool for youth empowerment, employment, and economic growth.

Makanjuola Ayodeji, captain of Ekiti United Football Club, speaking on behalf of the athletes, expressed gratitude for the governor’s dedication to their welfare. He highlighted notable improvements since Oyebanji took office, including salary increments, better uniforms, travel allowances, and performance bonuses.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share