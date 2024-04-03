Osimhen dumps Premier League move, chooses new club

Napoli star Victor Osimhen has reportedly turned down a move to the Premier League and has decided to return to the French League with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as his destination in the summer.

Osimhen reportedly informed his closest friends which club he will join in the summer amidst interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and PSG

The 25-year-old Nigerian striker seems destined to leave the Partenopei in the summer, having signed a new contract back in December that includes a €130million release clause, giving him a way out at the end of the season.

Amid an injury-rocked season, the Nigeria international has shined in Serie A, netting 11 goals and providing three assists in 18 league games. Ahead of the summer transfer window, the 25-year-old is expected to be at the top of several club’s transfer radar.

According to the agent representing Thiago Motta, current head coach at Bologna, the Super Eagles striker has told Roberto Calenda to start the groundwork for a move to the French giants, PSG.

Dario Canovi, who represents Motta, claimed that Osimhen would prefer to return to Ligue 1 instead of the Premier League.

“In my view, he will likely play for Paris Saint-Germain,” Canovi told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

The former Lille striker is tipped to replace French star Kylian Mbappe who could be leaving the Parc des Princes for Real Madrid at the end of the 2023/23 season.

“It would be the smartest signing to replace Kylian Mbappe, who has been a Real Madrid player for months and it’s a farce that they are trying to avoid telling us.”