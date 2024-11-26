Mo Salah expresses disappointment over lack of new Liverpool contract

Mohamed Salah has expressed his disappointment over Liverpool‘s lack of progress in contract negotiations, casting doubt on his future at the club. The Egyptian forward, who has been instrumental in Liverpool’s success this season, is out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

Despite his impressive performances, including a brace against Southampton on Sunday, Salah revealed that he has yet to receive a contract offer from the club. He hinted at a potential departure, stating that he is “probably more out than in.”

While Liverpool maintains that discussions with Salah‘s agent are ongoing, the player’s public comments suggest a growing frustration with the situation. Salah’s contributions to the team, both in terms of goals and assists, have been invaluable, making his potential departure a significant concern for Liverpool fans.

Speaking after the game at St Mary’s, the Egyptian forward stated: “We are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay at the club. I’m probably more out than in.”

When asked if he felt disappointed about the lack of a contract offer, Salah responded: “Of course, yeah. I’m not going to retire soon, so I’m just playing, focusing on the season, and trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I’m disappointed, but we will see.”

Liverpool have yet to make any official comments regarding Salah’s remarks. However, a club source informed BBC Sport that discussions between Liverpool and Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, are ongoing and remain positive.

Salah, who joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017, signed a three-year contract extension in 2022, which is set to expire next summer. His contributions have been crucial this season, with only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland surpassing him in Premier League goals. Salah’s 10 league goals have been instrumental, with Opta statistics revealing that his goals and assists have been worth 17 points to Liverpool—the highest contribution of any player in the league.

Reflecting on his time at Liverpool, Salah said: “You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end, it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see.”

In September 2023, Liverpool turned down a £150 million offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad for Salah. Reports suggest that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) remains keen on bringing the Egyptian star to the Saudi Pro League. Following a 3-0 win against Manchester United earlier this season, Salah hinted at a possible farewell, saying he approached the match as if it could be his “last time” playing at Old Trafford.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

