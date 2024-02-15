Mbappe to leave PSG end of season

France striker Kylian Mbappe has told Paris St-Germain he intends to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old’s deal with the Ligue 1 champions is scheduled to expire and he has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Mbappe’s future was the subject of a major stand-off with PSG last summer.

At one point, Mbappe was exiled from the first-team squad and left out of the club’s pre-season tour of Asia.

However, an agreement was reached that ensured PSG would not lose out when Mbappe eventually left and the terms of his now seemingly inevitable exit are still to be confirmed.

The forward has a one-year extension clause, so it is expected his departure will involve either a sale with a transfer fee or financial sacrifices on the player’s part.

Whilst PSG would have wanted Mbappe to remain at the club, his exit looks set to come as they aim to build a younger squad and move away from the ‘Galacticos’ plan, that has also seen Argentina forward Lionel Messi and Brazil international Neymar leave since the end of last season.

It is estimated Mbappe earns around €200m per year (£171m).

PSG are 11 points clear of second-placed Nice at the top of the French league and will also play Nice in the quarter-finals of the domestic cup.

The French champions beat Real Sociedad 2-0 in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League encounter on Wednesday, with Mbappe scoring the opener.

Mbappe joined PSG in 2017, initially on loan from Monaco before a 180m euro (£165.7m) move.

He was set to leave on a free transfer at the end of the 2021-22 season but ultimately signed a two-year contract extension, with the option of a further year.

However, after Mbappe told PSG he would not agree to the additional 12 months of the deal, he was not selected for their pre-season tour to Japan last July.

He subsequently refused to meet with representatives of Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, who made a world-record £259m offer for him.

The striker later returned to first-team training following what PSG said were “very constructive and positive” talks.

Mbappe turned down a move to Real Madrid when he agreed to his current deal with PSG in May 2022.