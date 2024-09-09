Manchester United unveils plans for new 100,000 capacity stadium

Manchester United have taken a significant step towards building a new 100,000-capacity stadium by partnering with Trafford Council and the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA).

The club aims to create a thriving residential, sports, leisure, business, and entertainment campus around the Trafford Wharfside area.

The collaboration with Trafford Council and GMCA will explore how a world-class stadium could act as a catalyst for developing a vibrant hub in the Trafford Wharfside area. Their recommendations will be submitted to a task force led by Lord Coe.

Lord Coe highlighted the broader impact of the project, saying, “The objective of this once-in-a-generation project is not only the development of a world-class stadium for the north of England but also to ensure that this brings broad social and economic benefits to the local area and surrounding region. There is a huge opportunity to connect Trafford Wharfside regeneration with the ongoing growth of neighbouring Media City in Salford, and Greater Manchester’s Western Gateway and Central Growth Cluster plans, to create a project of national significance. The tripartite advisory team will help fully unlock this incredibly exciting potential.”

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham emphasised the significance of the project.

“Greater Manchester has a strong claim to be the biggest footballing city region on the planet. Few places come close to matching our heritage and the global impact of our clubs and our culture. The future of Old Trafford is the next chapter of that story, and we have a chance now to make sure it’s written properly.”

New Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe hopes to finalise his vision for a “Wembley of the North” by the end of the year. The proposed stadium, which would be built on land owned by the club next to Old Trafford, is expected to be completed by 2030. The plans also include retaining a scaled-down version of the existing stadium as a living monument to the club’s history, which would host women’s and academy games.

