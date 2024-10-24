Lookman, Osimhen shortlisted for IFFHS World Best Player Award

Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen

Nigerian internationals Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen have been named among the 30 players shortlisted for the prestigious 2024 International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) Men’s World Best Player Award.

Lookman, a leading contender for the 2024 African Footballer of the Year, had a sensational season with Atalanta, guiding the Italian club to their first-ever UEFA Europa League title.

The 27-year-old winger starred in the final, scoring a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen. Across all competitions, Lookman netted 17 goals and provided 10 assists last season. He was also a key figure for Nigeria, contributing three goals in seven appearances during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where the Super Eagles finished as runners-up.

Osimhen, currently on loan at Turkish champions Galatasaray, also had a strong season, scoring 15 goals in 25 league appearances for Napoli. The 25-year-old striker continues to be an influential figure for both club and country.

Both Nigerians face tough competition for the award, with the likes of last year’s winner Erling Haaland, Real Madrid stars Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Vinícius Júnior, as well as Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala and Manchester City’s Rodri also nominated.

Real Madrid leads the nominations with seven players, followed by Manchester City and Arsenal with four each, and Bayern Munich with three. The IFFHS World Best Player Award is one of football’s most esteemed individual honours, recognising the top performers globally. The winner will be announced later this year.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

