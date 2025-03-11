Israel Adesanya's journey from computer graduate to UFC stardom

Israel Adesanya, a Nigerian-born New Zealand professional mixed martial artist and computer science graduate, has carved a remarkable path in combat sports, excelling in kickboxing, boxing, and MMA. Currently signed with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), he represents his native Nigeria and is a former two-time UFC Middleweight Champion. He is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in mixed martial arts.

Early life and influences

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Adesanya, popularly called The Last Stylebender, is the eldest of five children. His father, Oluwafemi, is an accountant, while his mother, Taiwo, is a nurse. He attended Chrisland School, Opebi, where he participated in Taekwondo until an arm injury led his mother to remove him from the program.

In 1999, his family relocated to Ghana for ten months before settling in Rotorua, New Zealand, when he was 10. At Rotorua Boys’ High School, Adesanya showed little interest in sports but was deeply fascinated by Japanese anime and manga, particularly Death Note and Naruto. He also experienced bullying, which he later credited as a driving force behind his pursuit of martial arts.

Inspired by British boxing legend Prince Naseem Hamed, Adesanya was captivated by his flamboyant style and confidence, fueling his desire to enter combat sports.

Transition from Computer graduate to combat sports

After high school, Adesanya enrolled in a Bachelor of Science in Computer Design at the Universal College of Learning in Whanganui. However, at 18, he was inspired by the Muay Thai film Ong-Bak and began training in kickboxing.

Two years later, he abandoned his studies to pursue a professional kickboxing career, accumulating an amateur record of 32-1 before turning pro and competing in China. He went on to win the Glory Middleweight Contender Tournament. Two-time King in the Ring Cruiserweight and Heavyweight Champion.

At 21, Adesanya moved to Auckland, New Zealand, and began training in mixed martial arts under Eugene Bareman at City Kickboxing, alongside future UFC stars Dan Hooker, Kai Kara-France, and Alexander Volkanovski. He also trained in wrestling under Andrei Păuleț and holds a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

UFC success

Adesanya’s transition to MMA saw him rapidly climb the UFC middleweight rankings, securing the UFC Middleweight Championship twice. Known for his precision striking and elite footwork, he remains one of the most dominant figures in the division.

Family first in the fight game

For Israel Adesanya, fighting is more than just competition—it’s about honouring his family’s legacy. Despite a comfortable childhood in Nigeria, he understands the hard work and sacrifices his parents made to give him and his siblings a better life.

Parental dedication

Born on July 22, 1989, in Lagos, Nigeria, Adesanya grew up in a privileged household, with household help assisting his family. However, his parents instilled in him the importance of discipline and hard work.

In 1999, the family moved briefly to Ghana before relocating to New Zealand in search of better educational and career opportunities. While Adesanya had little interest in academics, his parents fully supported his pursuit of martial arts.

Parental sacrifice

Adesanya frequently acknowledges his parents’ sacrifices through lavish gifts and public appreciation. He once gifted his father a $200,000 Bentley, writing on X said.

“Upgraded my pops cuz he the realest on my team! I don’t wait for my loved ones to pass on before I give them their ”

He also bought his mother a Porsche, showing his love through material gestures and deep emotional connection.

Emotional moments

He has never been afraid to show vulnerability in front of his mother, even in public. At a UFC 305 press conference, when Dricus Du Plessis accused him of coming from a privileged background, he became overwhelmed with emotion. He later sought comfort in his mother’s embrace, vowing to redeem their honour.

Mother’s influence

Despite his superstardom, Adesanya’s mother still keeps him grounded. One notable incident occurred after the 2018 UFC Adelaide event, where Adesanya celebrated his win by drinking from his shoe.

Shortly after, he received a stern message from his mother.

“Son, for God’s sake, please DON’T DO THIS AGAIN! You have a sensitive tummy. I know it is your shoe, but it’s not healthy.”

Adesanya’s response?

“Was my shoe? I’m okay, Momzilla xo.”

It’s clear that the only person who can truly “ground” the UFC superstar is his mom!

