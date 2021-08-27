In what could be the most shocking transfer news in recent times, Manchester United on Friday beat rivals, Manchester City, to bring Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford.

Manchester City were in talks to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus some days back, but Manchester United have succeeded in landing Ronaldo following Alex Ferguson’s influence.

According to the Manchester Evening, Manchester United have offered Cristiano Ronaldo a contract on Friday morning following a late intervention from former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, who spoke to Ronaldo about his decision to move to Old Trafford.

The Portugal captain, through his agent Jorge Mendes, has told Juventus Ronaldo no longer wants to play for the club.

Now Cristiano Ronaldo has officially signed for Manchester United after 12 years away from Old Trafford.

Manchester United confirmed the return after days of speculation as to where the Portuguese star would go upon leaving Juventus.

Ronaldo was set to join Manchester City before Manchester United made a last minute bid to convince him to move to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo snubbed Pep Guardiola’s side after receiving a call from his mentor and former Man United boss, Sir Alex Ferguson who convinced him to return to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo, 36, rejoined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United side on a two-year deal, with an agreement in place with Juventus while personal terms and a medical are still to be confirmed.

“Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical,” a statement from Manchester United website reads.

Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal.

“Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester,” (Who said this?)

Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 games in his first spell at Man United

Man United signalled their interest in the Old Trafford legend on Friday when Solskjaer made it clear that he would welcome Ronando, 36-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or winner back to Old Trafford.

“Ronaldo is a legend of the club, and the greatest player of all time, if you ask me,’ said the United boss. ‘I didn’t think he’d leave Juventus. We have always had good communication and I know Bruno (Fernandes) has been talking to him.

“He knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows we’re here.

“When you are Messi, Ronaldo, Pogba or Bruno, you have to read a lot about yourself. Let’s see what happens with Cristiano, because he is a legend of this club.

“I don’t want to speculate too much on Cristiano. We focus on the ones we have here.

‘I was fortunate to play with Ronaldo and coach him. Everyone who has played with Ronaldo has a soft spot for him.’

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri also confirmed that Ronaldo has played his last game for the Italian giants and at that point, it seemed that the Portugal star was destined to move to England.

Allegri said: “Ronaldo told me that he no longer has any intention to play for Juventus.

‘He is not available for Saturday’s match against Empoli. He’s going to look for a new club after three years here.’

Ronaldo bid his teammates farewell in a meeting with Juventus players on Friday and at that point, his move to Man United looked to be becoming a formality.

Derby manager Wayne Rooney, former Red Devils star and played along Ronaldo at Man United dismissed the prospect of Ronaldo playing for Man City

“I don’t know what to make of it, to be honest. If you’re asking me if I think it’s possible then I have major doubts that it is a possibility.

“Cristiano has got a great legacy at United. I don’t think he’s going to move somewhere for financial reasons,” Rooney said.

Rooney added that Cristiano has a very good legacy at Manchester United and can’t see him play for another club in England.

Ronaldo moved to Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018 for a fee worth £105m and he has scored 101 goals in 134 games for the club, helping them to two Serie A titles, one Coppa Italia trophy and two Italian Super Cups.

Ronaldo earns €31m (£26.6m) per year after tax at the Allianz Stadium.