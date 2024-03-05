Flying Eagles coach Bosso names squad for 2024 African Games

Flying Eagles head coach Isah Ladan Bosso has selected 20 players for the men’s football event of the 13th African Games taking place in Ghana.

The Nigeria squad is scheduled to depart Abuja on Tuesday, March 5.

Flying Eagles will contend with Uganda, South Sudan, Senegal and Tunisia in Group B of the men’s football event starting on Thursday, March 7, matches will take place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Legon.

Ghana, Congo, Benin Republic and The Gambia are the teams in Group A, with matches to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Nigeria emerged runners-up of the men’s football event of the 12th African Games held in Rabat, Morocco in October 2019, losing to Burkina Faso in the final.

20 FLYING EAGLES PLAYERS FOR AFRICAN GAMES:

Goalkeepers: Nathaniel Nwosu, Clinton Ezekiel, Samuel James

Defenders: Daniel Bameyi, Ibrahim Abdullahi, Oladapo Akintola, Godwin Sampson, Haruna Aliyu, Rabiu Abdullahi

Midfielders: Daniel Daga, Favour Izuogu, Auwal Ibrahim, Yinka Oladunjoye, Sulaiman Idris

Forwards: Kehinde Ibrahim, Charles Agada, Nasir Muhammed, Sunday Joseph, Olalekan Ibrahim, Sadiq Isiyaka