Dubois claims Joshua still struggling mentally after knockout loss

IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois believes Anthony Joshua is still battling mental challenges following his knockout defeat in their IBF heavyweight title clash at Wembley Stadium last month.

Dubois shocked the boxing world by knocking Joshua down four times before sealing a fifth-round knockout to retain his title, which he had won after Oleksandr Usyk vacated the belt.

Joshua entered the fight with renewed confidence after teaming up with trainer Ben Davidson, earning consecutive victories over Otto Wallin and Francis Ngannou. There was a sense that Joshua was rediscovering his best form, displaying sharper combinations and improved technique.

However, Dubois quickly extinguished that optimism, flooring Joshua in the first round, from which he never fully recovered. While Joshua did land a few right hands before the knockout, Dubois exploited an opening, delivering a decisive counter right hand that ended the bout. Despite the defeat, Joshua later confirmed he has no plans to retire.

Many boxing analysts believe Joshua has not been the same since his stunning loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019 at Madison Square Garden. Although he avenged that defeat by adopting a more cautious, boxing-oriented style, critics argue that his aggressive edge has diminished. Dubois echoed this view, suggesting Joshua’s recent loss highlights ongoing vulnerabilities.

“He’ll have a lot of demons playing on his mind,” Dubois said. “Who knows if people are talking him into [fighting again], but from my side, I’m ready to show the world that I’m the king. I’ve got unfinished business with Usyk, and I want to finish him properly.”

Joshua has expressed interest in a rematch, a mentality he’s held following previous defeats. But Dubois is confident he can achieve the same result if they meet again.

“I think I’d be a lot better next time,” Dubois said. “It was a great show, a Rocky-type fight, but next time I believe I’ll be more clinical, sharper, and better in every way.”

Joshua had hoped that defeating Dubois would move him closer to an undisputed fight against either Tyson Fury or Usyk, who are set to rematch in December. Despite having earned over $200 million in his career, Joshua’s desire to continue fighting has been questioned, especially after enduring significant punishment in the Dubois bout. If a rematch happens, Dubois remains confident he can replicate his success.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share