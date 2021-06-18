Dettol becomes official hygiene partner of the Super Eagles

Nigeria’s leading hygiene brand, Dettol, announced its partnership with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at an unveiling ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria. This is ahead of the Eagles’ preparations for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the Qatar World Cup tournament in 2022.

With this landmark deal, the health giant has been named the ‘Official Hygiene Partner of the Super Eagles’. Dettol will ensure the protection and well-being of the Super Eagles’ to enable some of the country’s finest football players to put their best foot forward during both tournaments. Dettol will also work closely with NFF to provide hygiene support for the audience and football fans of Nigeria.

“Every year, the Super Eagles fly Nigeria’s flag high on the continental and global football stage. Behind every kick of the ball, every goal, every celebration is the spirit of over 200 million people willing on their team,” said Akbar Ali Shah, the General Manager of Reckitt, Sub-Saharan Africa at the ceremony. “We understand the need to prioritize hygiene and health with the same fervour. A vital part of healthy living is good hygiene, and no other brand in Nigeria epitomizes this like Dettol. For over 50 years, Dettol has helped to protect Nigerian lives and reduce the burden of illnesses.”

Dettol is primed to provide hygiene protection for the Super Eagles at every turn before and after every of their matches on the road to and at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon next year summer, and on the road to and at the FIFA World Cup finals taking place in Qatar at the end of next year.

Akbar Ali Shah continued, “Dettol will provide hygienic protection for the Super Eagles during their pre and post-match activities as it already does in several Nigerian homes. It will keep the players in good health, powering them on their quest to entertain Nigerians and bring home the 2021 African Cup of Nations and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Not only that, Dettol will also work hand in hand with NFF to provide hygiene support for the football fans of Nigeria.”

Reacting, the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, said: “Our national team is poised not only to take on the best in the game but to remain on top. But this laudable feat would be unachievable if their health is compromised. We value Dettol’s critical support, especially in this pandemic era when everyone is encouraged to prioritise their health and safety.”

Pinnick acknowledged Dettol as the household name for anti-septic globally, and expressed the excitement of the football body to welcome the much-loved product on board. “In truth, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way so many things are done, including the organization of football itself. We are guided and guarded, and with Dettol, we know we will be the better for it.

“Our goal at the NFF is to attain 80% self-funding by the end of this year, and I have faith that we will get there. Football is the biggest single unifier in our country and I believe that makes it one of the sectors that should be doing exceedingly well. Our vision is to have corporate support all around our events and activities, and I am particularly happy that Dettol is here. It is a further vindication that we are doing things right.

“I want to here and now provide Dettol full assurance that the NFF will observe the spirit and letter of the entire contract that we have signed today.”

Dettol is leveraging Nigerians’ love for football to raise their health consciousness and to convert the hygienic practices into habits. During the pandemic, Dettol took the leadership in driving hygiene awareness amongst Nigerians. With the same commitment, Reckitt now extends its efforts towards protecting the Super Eagles and its fans, and towards bringing the football back to normalcy with due hygiene protection. Reckitt, the manufacturer of Dettol, is a global leading consumer health and hygiene company. Driven by the purpose to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world, Reckitt has brands present in nearly 200 countries. Reckitt is committed to providing quality brands that will continue to enrich the lives of consumers.