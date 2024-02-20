Chieftaincy Title: Nwabali thanks Governor Fubara and Egbema Kingdom

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has expressed gratitude to Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara for the cash gifts and traditional ruler of Egbema Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Nzeobi Evaritus Amida for the chieftaincy title conferred on him following his heroics performance for Nigeria at just concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Governor Fubara recently gifted Nwabali, a native Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government N20m and also nominated him for the Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State (DSSRS) award, the second-highest honour awarded to individuals in the state.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper who plays in the South African league with Chippa United was on Monday honoured The royal father conferred on Nwabali “The Pride of Egbema Kingdom”

The chieftaincy title of Ugo Egbema “The Pride of Egbema Kingdom” was bestowed on the goalkeeper based on his performance in the 2023 AFCON.

Reacting to the reward from the governor and the chieftaincy title, Nwabali a native of Egbema Kingdom in Port Harcourt took to his X account @NwabaliBobo to thank Governor Fabura and elders of elders Egbema Kingdom for founding him worthy of the chieftaincy title, noting that it’s a privileged for him.

“It’s a huge privilege for me to have been conferred and honoured with the Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State. Impossible to end an appreciation post without appreciating the fans of Nwabali Stanley. I so much love and appreciate you. Thank you.”

The former Enyimba and Katsina United goalkeeper received a heroic welcome in his hometown as hundreds of people came out to celebrate him for bringing honour to Egbema Kingdom.

Nwabali’s heroics at AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast didn’t go unnoticed, his Instagram followers moved from 27k followers to 703k followers in less than 3 weeks.