Arsenal to battle Chelsea in race to sign Osimhen

According to Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello, Arsenal are set to rival Chelsea in the race to sign Nigeria and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window.

Gazzetta dello reports Arsenal are looking to take advantage of playing in the Champions League next season as an advantage to sign Osimhen who has been linked with a potential summer exit from Napoli.

Many Gunners supporters have urged Mikel Arteta to sign a prolific striker to add fluidity and firepower in the attacking area and Osimhen has been admired by Arsenal following their blistering 2023 season.

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to pay the €130 million release clause for the 25-year-old. As a result, they are speeding up their efforts to sign him. But since the Gunners can guarantee Champions League football the next season, they might have an advantage over the Blues.

This means that Arsenal will have to compete with Chelsea who have in past months expressed their desire to bring the Super Eagles striker to Stamford Bridge next season.

But Arsenal playing in the Uefa Champions League next could put them at an advantage over Chelsea.

Arsenal and Chelsea could face stiff financial competition from French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG) who are interested in signing Osimhen following the summer departure of Kylian Mbappe.

PSG are ready to rival the two London clubs for the 25-year-old Osimhen as the perfect replacement for Mbappe.