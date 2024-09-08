2025 AFCON: Lookman’s brace boost Ballon d’Or hopes

2025 AFCON: Ademola Lookman's brace boost Ballon d’Or hopes

Ballon d’Or nominee Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen were in fine form as Super Eagles secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Benin Republic on Matchday 1 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in Uyo on Saturday.

Lookman, who recently made it to the shortlist of 30 candidates for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award—thanks to his hat-trick in the Europa League Final against Bayer Leverkusen—proved his worth once again by scoring two goals for Nigeria in the AFCON qualifier. Despite limited playing time this season, having only appeared in the UEFA Super Cup for his club against Real Madrid in Warsaw, Lookman showcased his class on the international stage.

The forward had reportedly asked to be left out of his club’s Serie A squad amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain and other clubs, but the move failed to materialize. Back in action under Gian Piero Gasperini, Lookman marked his return to competitive football with an impressive brace.

Victor Osimhen, playing his first competitive match of the season after missing all summer awaiting a transfer away from Napoli, also made an impact. The striker finally secured a loan move to Galatasaray earlier this week and came off the bench for Nigeria, scoring the second goal to help his team to a convincing win.

Osimhen had a chance to add another with nine minutes remaining, breaking forward with only the goalkeeper to beat but missed the target. However, Lookman sealed the victory with a glancing header from a Moses Simon cross, which flew past Benin goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou into the top corner with seven minutes left.

The comprehensive win propelled the Super Eagles to the top of Group D, with three points, as Rwanda and Libya played out a 1-1 draw in Tripoli on Wednesday. Up next for Nigeria is an away clash against Rwanda’s Amavubi in Kigali on Tuesday afternoon, while Benin Republic will host Libya’s Mediterranean Knights in Abidjan.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.