Zenith Chain launches centralized exchange to create extensive usage options

As part of the vision for the Zenith Chain Ecosystem, Zenith Chain is proud to announce the launch of the commercial edition of its Centralized Exchange (Zenith CEX) on March 10, 2022.

This is in a bid to create extensive usage options for our ever expanding market. The Zenith Centralized Exchange will be the first of a series of products. The exchange will serve as a medium where cryptocurrency users can buy, sell and trade on about 200 plus cryptocurrencies and other digital assets in over 175 countries.

The Centralized Exchange will have the following feature:

KYC Verification: users will be able to complete the identity verification process within 2 minutes. There is also an automation system in place to ensure they get their results in less than 6 minutes.

Global Reach: Trade from over 175 countries global

Fast transactions: Trade and swap assets at a super fast speed as the Zenith Smart Chain ecosystem can host over 300,000 TPS

P2P Trading: Users will also be able to trade certain digital currencies between themselves safely. Zenith CEX will be providing them with a platform to do so.

Spot Trading: besides trading tokens or coins between each other, users will be able to buy and sell cryptocurrencies on the platform. There are a significant number of tokens and trading pairs. Users can Store 200+ crypto assets safely.

Margin Trading: The Zenith CEX offers a margin trading option as well. Users with experience in crypto trading can also engage in margin trading to earn more profits on the Zenith CEX.

Launchpad: There is also a launchpad on the CEX, users will be able to access IEOs, IDOs, IGOs, INOs and so on. This launchpad will serve as a major platform where other blockchain, crypto or NFT projects can offer their cryptocurrencies or NFTs for sale.

Staking: Users will be able to lock their favorite tokens and earn interest over a period of time.

What is Zenith Chain?

Zenith Chain is an innovative solution to bring programmability and interoperability.Using the Proof of Authority (POA) consensus that can support short block time and lower fees. The most bonded validator candidates of staking will become validators and produce blocks. The double-sign detection and other slashing logic guarantee security, stability, and chain finality.

Features of Zenith Chain

ETH Compatibility

Compatible with the Ethereum network and smart contracts

Scalability

Scalable consensus algorithms and custom Wasm execution environments, thereby ensuring enterprise level adoption.

Security

24 independent nodes operating on a 51% consensus and ensuring fox knot level security.

Sovereignty

Dedicated throughput/resources, fully customizable tech stack, sovereign governance.

User Experience

Low mining fees, making minting and on-chain transactions more efficient. Comparable to Web2, “zero-gas” transactions, instant (deterministic) transaction finality

No Developer Experience

Equivalent to Ethereum, no protocol level knowledge required to build on the Zenith Chain network.

Modularity

High customizability, extensibility & upgradeability, short time-to-market, community collaboration

Zenith Chain Projects

There are a number of other present and future projects on the Zenith Chain. Below is a summary

Zenith Coin

Zenith Coin is the first product developed on the Zenith Chain. It is currently compatible with the Ethereum (ERC-20), BNB Smart Chain (BEP-20) and Zenith Mainnet networks. It is currently available on MEXC Global, Probit, Lbank, Azbit, Coinsbit, Bitmart, LAToken and PancakeSwap crypto exchanges.

Zenith Scan

Zenith Scan is a blockchain explorer where users can verify all transactions that have taken place on the Zenith Chain. With any detail of the transaction like the transaction hash or wallet address, users can find results within seconds. Following a revamped version and migration to a bigger server, users will be getting premium UX.

Zenith Centralized Exchange (CEX)

The Zenith Centralized Exchange is a product that is almost set for release. It offers Spot Trading, Margin Trading, Futures Trading, Peer-to-Peer Trading, and Direct Deposit. It also features a launchpad for listing new products, staking and Initial Exchange Offerings (IEOs). To ensure the security of digital assets on the exchange, they will be stored externally on a cold wallet. The confirmed release date for the Zenith CEX is the 10th of March 2022.

Zenith Multi-Chain Wallet

Like its name states, the Zenith Multi-Chain Wallet is a crypto wallet that ensures maximum security. To further assure scalability, this digital wallet will be compatible with most blockchains and their respective networks. This includes BTC, ERC-20, BSC 20, TRC-20, ZRC-20 and many others. This digital wallet is set to go live after the launch of the Zenith CEX.

Zenith Decentralized Exchange (DEX)

The release of Zenith DEX will come after the release of Zenith CEX. Zenith DEX will offer security and decentralization. There will be multiple liquidity pools, allowing crypto holders to contribute or buy from.

Zenith Pay

Zenith Pay is Zenith Chains first product that looks to bridge the gap between blockchain technology and orthodox technology. This product will connect cryptocurrency wallets to bank accounts. In this regard, users will be able to withdraw tokens directly to local bank accounts as fiat currencies. Similar to crypto ATM machines. However, it will be directly deposited to your bank account.

Zenith Metaverse

The Zenith Metaverse is still a prospective product. However, Zenith Chain remains perfectly suited to the development of a Metavserse. It is compatible with smart contracts and will facilitate the minting of NFTs. Considering the low fees, Zenith Chain makes for a very efficient foundation for developing a metaverse.