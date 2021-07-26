Your opportunity to earn up to a 75% Scholarship for a UK Master’s degree

Unicaf, the leading online higher education provider, hosts a virtual open day where you can discover multiple UK Master’s degrees offered with a generous scholarship.

British Universities you are thinking of applying to are now closer thanks to the Unicaf Scholarship Programme. Unicaf has partnered with the Liverpool John Moores University, the University of East London and the Suffolk University in an effort to make quality education more accessible and affordable.

Register here

During the Virtual Open Day, July 30th, you will:

– Have the opportunity to earn up to a 75% Scholarship

– Explore our flexible and 100% Online UK Master’s degrees

– Receive detailed information on customised payment plans

– Meet and chat with highly trained student advisers

– Get advice on career development from a top expert advisor from Workforce.

Read also: Education challenges in rural areas can be addressed with e-learning Adekanmbi

Participate for FREE and make the most of this experience. Start building your bright future today – With Unicaf, You Can!

Secure Your Spot Today

See you on July 30th at 2.30 pm.