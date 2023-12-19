Yimika Ogunlaja shines as Alpha Morgan Group’s Employee of the Year 2023

Yimika Ogunlaja emerged as the recipient of the Employee of the Year award during the Alpha Morgan Group’s annual staff retreat/end-of-year ceremony.

This prestigious accolade was awarded at a three-day retreat attended by the company’s employees including management, led by Ade Buraimo, group managing director; George Imade, managing director of the Investment Banking Division; Doyin Anyaehie, executive director, Global Wealth Management, and Ikechukwu Duru, managing director of the Stock Broking Division.

In addition to Ogunlaja’s well-deserved recognition, the evening featured other noteworthy awards to several members of staff including Tamuno Steve-Tamuno, Angela Bazuaye, Emmanuel Akin-Egbedeyi, Olamide Akinola, and Ibukun Osokoya.

The Alpha Morgan Group’s three-day retreat and awards ceremony took place at the Marriot Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos, bringing together employees from all subsidiaries and divisions of the organisation.

The event provided a platform to celebrate achievements, and foster team spirit, including sip & paint to set the tone for continued success in the coming year.