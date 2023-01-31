Yellow Card signs Psycho YP as brand ambassador

As crypto enthusiasts usher in 2023 and the promises it holds for the crypto world, Yellow Card is going a step ahead to open the palace doors of possibilities for the teeming youths on the African continent. Recognising music as the common thread that ties Africans together, Yellow Card Financial, the fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange in Africa is proud to tap into this undisputable passion point by signing a partnership with Nigerian-based alternative hip-hop rapper, singer, and songwriter, Nicholas Ihua-Maduenyi, popularly known as Psycho YP as its Brand Ambassador.

Rachael Akalia, Yellow Card’s West Africa’s Regional Marketing Manager, noted, “In the last few years, we have been at the forefront of fostering financial inclusion in Africa. As we proceed into the new year, we will not rest on our oars, but double down on ensuring crypto adoption by prospects and customers across the breadth and width of the continent. We see music as a special purpose vehicle with the potential to drive the message and acceptance of crypto for everyday use, helping the continent gain financial freedom and prosperity”.

Speaking at the signing, Psycho YP welcomed the partnership as an opportunity to foster financial awareness on the continent using music. He said, “Yellow Card has continually shown creativity in providing financial solutions across borders on the continent. And I am happy to be part of Yellow Card’s efforts to change the financial narrative of Africa and Africans using crypto.”

Only recently, cryptocurrency price tracker, CoinGecko revealed Nigeria as the most “crypto-curious” nation in Africa in 2022. This partnership underlines the commitment by both parties to deepen the adoption of digital currencies in Nigeria and beyond, and follows a surge in Nigeria’s crypto trading volume, given Nigeria’s position as Africa’s second-largest crypto trading market. Furthermore, the partnership will see Psycho YP rallying youths to embrace a new era of financial opportunity, putting to good use his fresh and youthful aura which resonate with the youths on the continent and aligns with Yellow Card’s vision of a continent with borderless financial solutions driven by innovation.

About Yellow Card Financial:

Yellow Card Financial is the fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange in Africa. Founded by Chris Maurice and Justin Poiroux, it launched in Nigeria in 2019 and has remained committed to making cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT Stablecoins, accessible to anyone in Africa. With a presence in 16 countries and growing, Yellow Card has the largest geographical footprint on the continent. In 2022, Yellow Card announced its Series B fundraise of $40M, bringing total fundraise to $57M—the most by any African cryptocurrency company.

In September 2022, Yellow Card became the first cryptocurrency company on the continent to be granted a Virtual Asset Service Provider licence to operate in Botswana, receiving a licence issued by the Non-Bank Financial Institutions Regulatory Authority (NBFIRA).