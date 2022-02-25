Xymbolic Development realtors’ conference – Limitless 1.0

Realtors and property brokers are integral to the Real Estate ecosystem in Nigeria. Having them in alignment with development firms and industry pacesetters has always been imperative in surging the industry forward.

Xymbolic Development, one of Africa’s innovative leaders in the real estate industry recently held the maiden edition of the Realtors’ Conference on February 4th, 2022. This year’s Realtors’ event titled: Limitless 1.0 was held in Lagos at the Silverbird auditorium with over 200 realtors, consultants and the most influential players in the industry in attendance. Amongst notable speakers were Adebayo Adedeji, CEO of Wakanow, Africa; Nnamdi Ibe, a Certified Business Consultant and TEDx Speaker; and Emeka Nobis, a revolutionary author and thought leader.

Limitless 1.0 was led off by a Keynote Speech from CEO of Xymbolic Development – Mr Olisa Umerah. Series of activities quickly followed including interactive panel sessions, networking sessions, lectures on real estate sales and marketing by guest speakers, each engaging with realtors and other attendees via highly insightful Q&A sessions. In one of the Lectures, Mr Adebayo offered scope of sale and leadership to realtors who were looking to scale their businesses and network of clientele. In his words, he opined “Sales starts with knowledge and ends with understanding. Knowledge is knowing your customer, understanding is understanding your customer”

Mr Nnamdi Ibe during his lecture shared a step by step guide to structuring Businesses for profit, irrespective of size. Mr Emeka Nobis in his lecture themed “Shameless Marketing” shared insights with realtors on data collection methods and strategies on nurturing leads that end up closing deals.

Also giveaway sessions took place during different intervals in the course of the event. Attendees who were highly engaging during Q&A and quizzes received exciting gift packs. Another key highlight of Limitless 1.0 was presentation of incentives to the most performing realtors. Gift items and huge cash prizes were awarded to outstanding realtors for their impact in 2021. A special mention was also given to team Jointly, a real estate Investment Brand in Nigeria who were in attendance at the event.

In the closing remarks, Mr Olisa Umerah, CEO of Xymbolic Development shared expansion plans for 2022 and geared realtors and stakeholders to implement insights and learnings from the event into growing their businesses for record-breaking wins in 2022 and beyond.

