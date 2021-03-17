WordenHCD Unveils List for International Women’s Day Recognition

Recognizes 30 Leading Women in Human Resources for their immense contribution to Human Capital Development in Nigeria.

WordenHCD, a top 360 Human Capital solution company situated in Lagos, Nigeria releases a list of 30 phenomenal women, in commemoration of International Women’s Day.

“At WordenHCD, we are passionate about recognizing the impact women make within our organisation and in the larger society where we live, work, and serve,” says Toluwase Olaniyan, Founder and Chief Productivity Officer at Worden HCD.

International Women’s Day is more than a day listed on the calendar. It presents an opportunity to celebrate the efforts and achievements made by women around the world who break barriers, demonstrate the courage to challenge the status quo, and pave the way forward for other women.

In line with the theme for the 2021 celebration of the International Women’s Day – Choose to Challenge, WordenHCD, named, in no particular order, 30 leading women in Human Resources who are known for questioning the norm in their various industries.

In creating this list, the company’s goal was to specially recognize the efforts these Women put into Talent Development in Nigeria and to applaud them for the remarkable contribution they have made within the society, to Human Capital Development in Nigeria at large.

The 30 Leading Women in HR list comprised of women from different industries – finance, oil and gas, professional services and FMCG amongst others.

Some of the women are Ifreke Brendan, HR Process Manager, WordenHCD, Oyiza Salu, Head of Human Resources GTB, Olufunke Amobi, General Manager, Organization and Talent Management MTN Nigeria, Adebimpe Popoola, HR Officer, Boecker, Adeshola Aliogo, Talent Acquisition and Mobility Specialist, Deloitte Nigeria, Taiwo Dayo- Abatan, Head, Human Resources, Mutual Benefits Assurance, Isioma Coker, HR Advisor Shell, Damilola Adegbesote, Head of Human Resources SG Holdings and many more amazing women.

“There is no better time to re-confirm our commitment to supporting an equal future for women in business than International Women’s Day.”

These women have continued to raise the bar and have fast become thought leaders in their respective industries and we are glad we get to celebrate them in this special month.

About WordenHCD

WordenHCD is a top 360-degree Human Capital solutions company, providing HR and People support services to African Startups and SMEs.

