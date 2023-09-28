With the 1xBet support, 1XCUP starts in Lagos – a football tournament for amateur teams with a 5,000,000 NGN prize pool

1xBet organizes the 1XBET CUP football tournament, where 40 Lagos amateur teams compete for a 5,000,000 NGN. Company representatives announced it at a press conference on September 25.

“I am pleased to announce a fantastic initiative by the bookmaker 1xBet, bringing an actual holiday to all players and fans in Lagos! We hold a 1XCUP for amateur teams and give the winners substantial cash prizes.

1xBet will ensure that every 1XCUP match turns into a football festival. The footballers will play in professional stadiums while fans will experience unforgettable emotions and take part in many promos and contests!” – noted EWUZIE Chigozie Nnanna, Business development manager of 1xBet Nigeria.

The 1XCUP will be held from October 3 to November 17. It will feature 8 amateur football teams from the 5 Lagos districts: Badagry, Epe, Ikorodu, Lagos Mainland, and Lagos Island. 40 squads in total!

At the group stage, teams will be divided into 2 groups of 4. The conference winner is chosen in a match between the two groups’ leaders.

● Lagos Mainland Conference (Nitel Stadium): group stage October 3-11, region final on October 13.

● Badagry Conference (LASU Stadium): group stage October 17-25, region final on October 27.

● Ikorodu Conference (Strong Tower Academy): group stage October 17-25, region final on October 27.

● Epe Conference (Odion Ighalo Stadium): group stage October 31 – November 8, region final on November 10.

● Lagos Island Conference (Island Campos Stadium): group stage October 31 – November 8, region final on November 10.

Each conference winner and three teams from the group stage will advance to the final part to get a Wild Card. The quarter-finals and the semi-finals will be held from November 13 to November 15 at the Nitel Ground, while the final and third-place match will be on November 17, 2023 at the Onikan Stadium.

The 1XCUP prize pool is 5,000,000 NGN:

● First place – 1,000,000 NGN

● Second place – 500,000 NGN

● Third place – 300,000 NGN

● Best team of the tournament – 200,000 NGN

● Tournament most valuable player – 150,000 NGN

● Best scorer – 150,000 NGN

● Best Goalkeeper – 150,000 NGN

● Winner Trophy cost is 2,000,000 NGN

● Medals cost is 550,000 NGN

1xBet is the sponsor of tournaments under the auspices of Confédération Africaine de Football and the Nigerian football club Akwa United F.C. The bookmaker supports aspiring football players and amateur squads.

“Nigerians not only love but adore football! The football passion has become part of the Nigerian national culture. In any city, on any suitable site, you can see football players kicking the ball. I am happy that 1xBet invests in Nigerian football development and support,” said EWUZIE Chigozie Nnanna, Business development manager of 1xBet Nigeria.

1xBet invites all Lagos residents to the stadiums to support their local teams and enjoy the 1XCUP. The organizers will make this event an actual sports holiday!

1xBet Cup: sport for everyone!