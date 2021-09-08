Why Wait till Next Year? Begin Studying for an Accounting Degree Anywhere With Babcock University Today!

Do you want to further your education to take your career prospects to the next level but didn’t gain admission into your school or course of choice? Well, now you can! With the Babcock University Centre for Open, Distance & e-Learning (BUCODeL) B.Sc Accounting program, you can begin studying with your peers without waiting another year for admission & without needing a JAMB result.

The entire course is deployed via the VigiLearn platform & will allow you to study from anywhere and at any time as all lecture materials and assignments will be accessible 24/7. Through this platform, you will be able to attend live lectures, enjoy real-time interaction with lecturers and fellow students, track your class schedules, view examination results and much more. Best of all, upon completion of the programme, online or e-learning will not be written on your certificate!

Like this offer isn’t juicy enough, VigiLearn is also powering a referral campaign to serve as an incentive to everyone who comes across this post. The rules are simple: refer an individual to apply and receive a reward of 15% of the application fee. Referrers will be documented and rewards processed using a unique referral code that will be created for each person.

To participate, follow the steps below…

● Send an email to support@codel.babcock.edu.ng expressing your interest in participating

● Supply all details as required

● Copy your referral code and paste somewhere accessible.

● Share the application URL (https://applycodel.babcock.edu.ng/) with prospective applicants

● Don’t forget to remind them to enter your referral code in ‘Referral code’ text input field when they apply.

New session begins September 2021.

Why wait? Take advantage of this opportunity today!

Apply Now! https://applycodel.babcock.edu.ng/

Got questions? Send an email to support@codel.babcock.edu.ng or call 0915 383 7413/ 0806 199 6118