What to expect at iCreate Skill Fest

iCreate Africa will again hold Africa’s largest technical and skills fest, the iCreate skill fest.

It would hold the event from the 4th to the 6th of April at the international conference center Abuja.

The fest will focus on implementing a sustainable structure that would address the problem affecting the skills workforce in the construction industry.

This would include “competence in service delivery, inadequate access to training, informal employment structure, irregular wage/compensation and the absence of financing for artisans.”

Also, the event would compromise skill competition, exhibition, conference, and networking.

Young Africans who are job seekers and have an interest in any form of skill acquisition can attend the iCreate skill fest.

They would have access to skills like carpentry, welding, tiling, bricklaying, plumbing, painting, electrical installation and pop installation.

However, the event sets to achieve the below.

To boost the confidence of artisans to find confidence in their chosen careers.

Update the artisans with soft skills digital skills and update the workplace technique.

To bridge the gap between the government, industries and institutions by responding to the needs of the labour market.

Also, crafting a sustainable future for the Technical and Vocational Educational Training (TVET) in Nigeria.

And promote a system of decent wages for artisans, especially in the construction industry.

Also, they aim to implement a technological system that will generate easy access to the non-academic segment of labour.

To register for the event, visit eventbrite to register