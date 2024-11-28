Vertical urbanisation: How skyscrapers and mixed-use developments will redefine future living

By Akose Enebeli

(TEDx X PAU)

As the world’s population steadily migrates toward urban centres, the challenge of accommodating this growth within finite physical spaces becomes ever more pressing. The United Nations predicts that by 2030, two-thirds of the global population will reside in cities—a staggering transformation that shows the urgency of rethinking how we design urban environments. In his TEDxPAU talk, Akose Enebeli, an innovative architect and thought leader, presented an interesting case for vertical urbanisation, a concept poised to redefine how we create and occupy space in the 21st century.

“Space exists to be created or occupied,” Akose declared, encapsulating the ethos of his vision. In our current reality, where urban areas are already short on space, the need to think upwards rather than outwards has never been more critical. Historically, cities like Shenzhen in southeastern China—a fishing village of a few thousand in the 1950s, now home to over 11 million residents—illustrate the transformative power of strategic urban planning. Yet, our rapid expansion has largely relied on sprawling outward, consuming land at an unsustainable pace.

Akose challenges this paradigm with a forward-looking approach: building upward. The concept of vertical urbanisation, exemplified by landmarks such as Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, is a masterstroke of modern design. The world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, reimagined the skyscraper not merely as a towering structure but as a mixed-use marvel integrating residences, offices, and hospitality. Similarly, Shenzhen’s Ping An Finance Centre, with its soaring 599 metres and innovative multi-use design, underscores the potential of this architectural philosophy.

But for Akose, vertical urbanisation isn’t just about height—it’s about harmonising functionality, sustainability, and community. By rethinking the way we design skyscrapers, he envisions cities that address the twin crises of population density and resource scarcity while fostering a sense of belonging and shared purpose.

Reflecting on the evolution of urban spaces, Akose emphasised the lessons of the past. From Nigeria’s first-story building to the present-day proliferation of mid-rise structures, our approach to space has primarily focused on occupying more while creating less. The future, he says, demands a reversal: we must create more while occupying less. This shift in mindset is not just a response to logistical challenges but a call to action to rethink our relationship with space entirely.

Akose’s vision is underpinned by a commitment to practicality and inclusivity. His framework integrates cutting-edge architectural techniques with a deep understanding of human needs and aspirations. The result? Structures that are not only efficient but also transformative—enabling shared ownership models, fostering communal living, and addressing housing affordability.

The significance of this approach is further amplified when viewed through a global lens. Over the past 35 years, China’s rapid urbanisation has seen nearly 500 million people migrate from rural to urban areas, giving rise to “megalopolises” such as Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Hong Kong. Today, five of the ten tallest buildings in the world stand in China, embodying the fusion of innovation and necessity. This global shift offers a glimpse into what is possible when architecture embraces verticality as a solution to urban challenges.

Akose Enebeli’s TEDxPAU address is more than a vision—it is a manifesto for a future where architecture leads the way in addressing the most pressing challenges of our time. By championing vertical urbanisation, he invites stakeholders—city planners, policymakers, developers, and investors—to rethink their approaches to urban growth. The possibilities are boundless but require bold action, innovative thinking, and a collective commitment to building spaces that inspire and endure.

To explore Akose Enebeli’s groundbreaking methodologies and projects or to partner with him in bringing his visionary ideas to life, visit ([email protected] or [email protected]). The future of urban living is rising. It’s time to reach for it.

Share