Veritasi Homes hosts largest realtors conference in Africa

Veritasi Homes, a foremost real estate company in Nigeria, recently concluded its annual, highly-anticipated realtors’ Conference. The conference, which took place from 25th of January to the 27th of January, brought together 300 distinguished realtors in Nigeria, for three days of learning, skills acquisition, and networking.

The real estate sector is constantly evolving, and Veritasi Homes recognizes the importance of staying ahead of the curve in order to succeed. That’s why, working hand-in-hand with our learning partner, the prestigious Lagos Business school, we’ve brought together thought leaders in the industry, to share their knowledge, and expertise with the conference participants. Hosted on the grounds of the school along Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ajah, each conference attendee was awarded a certification at the end of the event.

“At Veritasi Homes, we believe that knowledge is power and we couldn’t be more thrilled with the success of this conference,” says Nola Adetola, chief executive of Veritasi Homes.

“Bringing together such a diverse group of realtors and industry leaders under one roof was truly a highlight for us. We believe that the insights and strategies shared will help drive the success of our realtors.”

The conference featured keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops on a wide range of topics, including marketing strategies, emotional intelligence, sales, ethics, and negotiation techniques.

One of the most powerful aspects of the conference was the opportunity for the realtors to network with other professionals in the industry. This not only allowed them to make valuable connections and build relationships with their peers, but it also provided them with a broader perspective on the real estate market and the challenges facing the industry.

The initiative of the conference by Veritasi Homes is truly remarkable. Impacting on 300 realtors with quality and informative knowledge that will be beneficial for their careers only further strengthens the reputation of the company, Nkemdilim Iheanachor, academic director, LBS, said in a statement.

Peter Twinnet, a well-renowned real estate broker and fellow attendee, added, “The real estate conference held by Veritasi Homes was more than just a gathering of realtors, it was a community of like-minded individuals coming together to elevate the industry. The exchange of ideas and best practices was truly invigorating and I came away feeling rejuvenated and ready to tackle the future of real estate with newfound knowledge.”

Speaking on the financing of a project of that magnitude, an attendee, Rhema Olajumoke, said, “I am in awe of the level of resources that Veritasi Homes was able to pull together to ensure the success of this conference. The attention to detail and the level of organization was truly inspiring. Every speaker that mounted the stage came with such a level of expertise and passion that had me wanting more. I discovered new perspectives on the industry and practical tips that I can apply to my business immediately.”

“The energy and enthusiasm at the conference was truly dynamic,” says Tobi Yusuff, Partner at Veritasi Homes. “We are dedicated to fostering a culture of excellence and innovation within the real estate industry. By bringing together some of the brightest minds in the industry to inspire these realtors, we’re staying true to one of our core foundations as a company; which is to consistently provide value through education.”

Veritasi Homes is a premium real estate development company located in the metropolis of Lagos, Nigeria. Since its establishment in 2017, Veritasi has been steadfast in empowering leaders through human capital development, which is in tandem with the mission to provide sustainable and luxurious developmental projects.