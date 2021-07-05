VELOX real estate company excites investors with buy back guarantee

Speaking with our correspondent over the weekend, Mr. Akorvueze Chimankpa Nwakanma, MD/CEO, Velox Real Estate and Investment Limited, pointed out that GREENLAND GARDENS will be the first estate in the city of Port Harcourt, that will produce its own food, provide cashflow opportunity for subscribers, and also give a BUY BACK GUARANTEE to subscribers that are willing to resell after 24 months. He also speaks on how Velox uses years of industry experience to forecast the direction of the market, and creatively come up cashflow projects that can perpetually generate income for investors and subscribers, riding on virtues of honesty, integrity, transparency and professionalism.

“Coming from the medical science background, can you tell us how you went into real estate, and how you managed to gather this level of experience and expertise in the real estate sector?”

I went into real estate as a realtor precisely in 2017, after my NYSC. It wasn’t very pleasing at first, as I had always wanted to work in the hospital. When all my efforts to get a job proved abortive, a friend introduced me into real marketing and consultancy. That was the beginning of my journey.

At some point I picked strong interest in the business, and in August 2017, I used the money my dad gave to me for my MSc form, to buy data and airtime, and just to enable me follow up on some of my prospective clients then, who were Nigerians in diaspora. Talking about experience and expertis; I’d say that I learnt through observation and study. I followed some key real estate developers and marketers, and I asked a lot of questions when I got the opportunity to. I didn’t stop at observation alone, I went ahead to also implement, and the result is what you are seeing today. Velox Real Estate and Limited, has grown in leaps and in bounds, within a short period of operation, we are launching our second estate of over 30 hectares, and our first estate is 80% sold out, and we are mobilising to site this July, to commence development.

“What is the idea behind GREENLAND GARDENS?”

The idea is to build an eco-friendly city that provides her own food.

With GREENLAND GARDENS, we are coming up with a unique concept which will not only have the regular estate features and facilities, like recreational park, lounge, internal roads, etc. We are building a neighbourhood that will provide food for itself. As such, the estate will have a farm, and a farm shop, where residents can buy fresh farm produce, ranging from chicken, fish, vegetables, livestock etc…

We are also interested in seeing our clients earn cashflow, and so we are bringing in the LEASE TO EARN OFFER, which will enable subscribers make money off their land while they are yet to develop it.

“Why do you have a BUY BACK GUARANTEE on your estate.”

We understand that many real estate investors in Port Harcourt are scared of being scammed, and some are scared of buying a property that will be abandoned by the developer. Our BUY BACK GUARANTEE is such that, our clients and subscribers, will have nothing lose at the end of the day, and it will also checkmate us to deliver as and when due. This shows how confident we are in what we are offering, and our commitment to deliver.

“Where is GREENLAND GARDENS located?”

GREENLAND GARDENS is located within Ipo-Abara community, just 10mins drive away from the newly completed International Wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport.

“Why this location?”

Port Harcourt is a city that is fast expanding into neighbouring satellite towns. Just recently the Governor of the state flagged off the construction of Rivers State University, Abara Campus which is just less than 20mins drive from where GREENLAND GARDENS is located. Also recently, the federal government declared Port Harcourt International Airport, alongside 4 others, ECONOMIC ZONE AIRPORT. The idea is to build an economic hub around the airport. Without being told, a smart investor knows where to put his money. GREENLAND GARDENS sits just 10mins drive away from the Airport. This makes it one of the most viable real estate investment locations in Port at the moment.

“What should a potential Real Estate Investor look out for, when it comes to investing in Port Harcourt?

Every smart investor knows that money follows people, and Real Estate is a people business. It is people that determines usage, and if a property is not in use, it won’t generate income. So, smart investors should consider locations where people will be willing to move to. In real estate, you invest in the direction of where the population is heading to.

“Do you have any estate in any of these locations?”

Yes. Our Ruby Court Estate is located within Eneka town in Port Harcourt, an area with good infrastructure located within various 4 Star Hotels currently under construction, and some of the best schools in Port Harcourt. It is safe to say that, our Ruby Court location is located in one of the most viable locations in Port Harcourt.

GREENLAND GARDENS, our recently launched project is also strategically located within the international airport. We are also set to launch our 3rd project which will also be located in one of the most economically viable areas in Port Harcourt.

“Why do you take all the time to pick out these locations?”

Velox is a brand that is particular about making income (cashflow) for our clients, investor and subscribers. This is the particular reason why we do what we do, the way we do it.

We are a company that believes that: If the project is not sustainable, and the income is not predictable and perpetual, then it is not real estate. This is what drives our projects, and the creative ideas around them.

“How can potential real estate investors reach your company?”

You can also reach us via our website, www.veloxng.com, or our social medial handles @veloxrealestatelimited,

Call us on: +234 810 171 6308

or email: customerservice@veloxng.com

Or visit our Head Office at: iTrust Event Centre Opposite Former OPM Headquarters Along G.U. Ake Road Eliozu, Port Harcourt.