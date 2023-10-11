UNICCON Group launches Omeife AI & Digital Literacy Mobile Apps in Abuja

UNICCON Group of companies has launched Omeife AI and Omeife Digital Literacy Apps at the company’s headquarters in Abuja.

Recall that UNICCON Group launched Africa’s first humanoid robot (Omeife) in December 2022. These apps are derivatives of the Omeife for the benefit of Nigerians, Africa, and the world.

The Director General of NITDA, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa, CCIE, unveiled the apps at the Group’s headquarters in Abuja for the significant success recorded since the launch of the humanoid.

The DG spoke about the extraction of services to provide digital literacy. He said the technology is needed to achieve the targeted 95% digital literacy in Nigeria.

“Omeife can be in the hands of Nigerians to learn in a personalized manner and have an interactive experience. I have gone around the facility and I am impressed with the technologies in place. I am happy with the convergence of technology in this place, from biological, physical, and chemical perspectives.” He concluded his speech with a promise from the Agency to financially support the Group in its research endeavours.

The Chairman of the Group, Dr. Chuks Ekwueme, acknowledged the National Technology Information Development Agency (NITDA), academia, industry partners, policymakers, and the community for supporting the thriving of digital literacy. He specifically thanked the NITDA’s DG for being a partner in progress. He emphasized that the apps launched will solve unique problems in Africa and add value to society. He mentioned that building a digital economy is impossible without the digital education of the masses, especially those at the grassroots, such as local traders and undeserved.

In a welcome address, Kehinde Ake, the General Manager of UNICCON Group, called on all relevant stakeholders in the technology space to support the initiative of enabling digital literacy in Africa. He states that there will be no digital economy if the beneficiaries are digitally ignorant.

The apps launched have translation services from source to target languages such as English, Pidgin English, Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, French, Swahili, and Arabic. They also render subtitling, knowledge assistance, text summarization, and video translation.

The event has the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), GIZ, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), the Nigerian Computing Society (NCS), Convexity, and other dignitaries. In their goodwill messages, while extending collaboration opportunities, they applauded the UNICCON for advancing the march to a digitally literate society for a robust digital economy.

