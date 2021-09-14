Unicaf, LSETF and NBCC invites you to the Entrepreneurship Summit 2021

Unicaf in partnership with LSETF and NBCC organise the Entrepreneurship Summit 2021 “Building a Sustainable Business in Nigeria”, to educate, empower, and support people passionate about their dreams.

Join the Entrepreneurship Summit of the year on Friday, 24th of September, 2021, at 11 am via Zoom.

● Find out how to get access to seed funding and resources.

● Learn practical business hacks and valuable lessons from business experts.

● Access up to a 75% Scholarship to study with the University of East London, the Liverpool John Moores University and the University of Suffolk.

● Submit your business idea and get the chance to win the Unicaf Entrepreneurship Awards.

Entrepreneurship Awards

● First winner: $1,000 + 100% Full Unicaf University Scholarship

● Second winner: $500 and 85% Unicaf University Scholarship

● Third winner: $250 and 85% Unicaf University Scholarship

● Fourth – tenth winner: 80% Unicaf University Scholarship

All participants will have the opportunity to listen to our esteemed speakers from leading industry sectors such as LSETF, Wema Bank, FCMB, Sterling bank, Microsoft, Nestle, Fate Foundation, AGS Tribe, Entrepreneur Girl Africa, Flutterwave, Siao Consulting, BIL and Palladium Group.

Register here