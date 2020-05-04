Unicaf competition for a full Master’s scholarship plus cash!

Unicaf invites all Bachelor degree holders in Nigeria, over the age of 25, to take part in the essay competition:

‘Is online learning the future of education?’

The competition closes on the 30th of May and the authors of the three best essays will win the following prizes:

First winner : a full scholarship for a Master’s degree* of the winner’s choice with Unicaf University through online delivery, plus $300 in cash Second winner : an 80% scholarship for a Master’s degree with Unicaf University through online delivery plus $200 in cash Third winner : a 75% scholarship for a Master’s degree with Unicaf University through online delivery plus a free tablet

To participate in the competition you must present your personal views and creative thoughts on the competition’s topic in an essay not exceeding two A4 pages, in 1.5 spacing, with size 12 fonts. All sources of all non-original material must be duly credited.

Participants must submit their essays, together with a copy of their CV and a high resolution portrait photograph via email to essay@nigeria.unicaf.org before the deadline of the competition on the 30th of May.

The winners will be announced in Unicaf social media and will be contacted by the Unicaf Nigeria team to arrange the delivery of their prizes.

For more information about the competition please click here or call the UNICAF Nigeria office on 234 7000 Unicaf (864223), 234 1 227 9064 or send an email to essay@nigeria.unicaf.org

The full scholarship covers the tuition fees only