We live in a world and times of many challenges that can be very hard for organisations to overcome. The unpredictability, uncertainty and ever-changing economic environment require more than just planning to sail through. Finding survival strategies and opportunities for sustainable success is one approach that every organisation must consider using. While it works, this approach is often easier said than done. However, putting it into practice is the real deal! So, what is the way out?

Well, organisational challenges are many, and the strategies that work for one organisation might not necessarily work for another. That is not all! The impact of different challenges, even the covariate ones, is not uniform. Bottom line? Every organisation needs its unique approach for dealing with any challenges that it faces in these volatile times. Learning from successful organisations worldwide, the secret that every leader or executive should know is how to turn challenges into opportunities.

Finding strategic opportunities means having the ability to design a unique plan in anticipation of volatile future scenarios, being agile and responsive to the external environment. It implies knowing how to leverage strengths while minimising any weaknesses. While it might involve some risk, having a plan for turning challenges into strategic opportunities prepares you and your organisation to achieve goals. But where do you begin and go about the process of achieving sustainable success? To help you find answers to these questions, TEXEM invites you to an upcoming programme titled “Turning Organisational Challenges into Strategic Opportunities for Sustainable Success in Volatile Times,” scheduled to take place between December 1st and 2nd, 2021, at WheatBaker, 4 Lawrence Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos. Still, there is an option to attend it online.

TEXEM’s lead faculty for this programme will be the world-renowned and accomplished Professor Paul Griffith. He is a Professor of Practice at Ashridge Executive Education at Hult International Business School and the world’s first Management Professor to lead a team that launched a rocket to space. Undoubtedly, this is one of the best speakers you wouldn’t want to miss an opportunity to hear from and interact with on matters of strategic opportunities.

As it has always done, TEXEM will use a participatory method during the programme. It will not be about hearing from the speaker only. Instead, you will get a chance to participate in activities that make learning interesting and effective actively. The aim is to make sure that whatever strategies you learn and activities you participate in helps you develop strategies that will work for your organisation.

So, TEXEM’s methodology during the programme will include group and individual activities, peer-to-peer learning, games, observation practice, live sessions, and self-reflection. Without any doubt, this is a programme you do not want to miss. Whether you are running a growing organisation or in charge of a well-established one, this might be a programme that will help you lead your team to the goals you wish to achieve given the challenges and volatile times that we are experiencing.

The upcoming programme will be impactful in many positive ways. As an executive or organisational leader, you will learn the art of turning challenges into stepping stones to success. Most importantly, you will have an experience that will change your mind-set, so you always see opportunities in any challenges you face. That’s one way to beat the ever-growing rivalry and stiff competition in your industry. Nevertheless, that is not all that the programme has for you!

At the end of the sessions lined up, you will understand why some strategies work while others fail, even when challenges are not serious. You will also acquire analytical skills that will help you gauge your position in the industry and overcome challenges that impede your growth. Most importantly, you will be able to find ways of using competition as your inspiration to innovate.

TEXEM often attracts many interested individuals and organisations, but the slots available are limited. So, book your space before you are left out. Prof Paul Griffith said:

“The operating context has never been as volatile and uncertain – we are all working in a fast paced environment and it will never be as slow as this again! Rather than just survive, for organisations with the right thinking and best practise, this creates a great opportunity for thriving. Leave the competition behind; build strong profitable growth and organisational core competence using the tools and techniques that we will share on this programme.

Importantly, the TEXEM’s approach of using a range of learning tools comprising discussion, role play, presentations, actionable short videos, and games improve; interpersonal skills, stakeholder engagement credentials, decision-making capabilities, communication, leadership quotient and team spirit. TEXEM’s tested and proven methodology comprising of case studies will be deployed during the programme to encourage participants to enhance their cognitive skills, improve their analytical rigour, evaluation skills, and assist them in managing ambiguity better. Indeed, you would steepen your learning curve, enhance your social capital via networking and enhance your professional trajectory for enduring success”.

Testimonials

“It’s the first time I’m doing a local programme in Nigeria, and it’s actually quite interesting. The first thing I liked about it was the diversity of the participants. I also like the edgy conversations we had with Christian and Alim. It’s quite thought-provoking”. Effiong Okon, Operations Director, Seplat

“It’s very insightful and a good programme on Leadership and Executive Management. It has opened my eyes to understanding that to be an effective leader, you also have to be an effective follower. I need to surround myself with people better than me and learn from them”. Akeem Muriokunola, Lagos State, Head of Service.