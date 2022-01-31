Trove Finance partners with Skills Base Africa

Lagos, Nigeria – Africa’s pioneering micro-investing platform has partnered with Skills Base Africa (SBA), a leading e-learning platform in Nigeria to organize a free stock market cohort training session for potential investors interested in learning investment strategies that would separate them from the pack.

“This partnership is a timely response to fill the knowledge gap observed by the Trove team in users genuinely interested in investing in local and global stocks. The cohort model was adopted to ensure that we can accommodate as many people in the programme” Benedict Oghenede, the Public Relations & Marketing Manager of Trove said.

The maiden cohort will commence on the 3rd of February, 2022 and will be facilitated by Dr Mark Perkins, a seasoned investor with over two decades of investment experience and a system to forecast successful stocks and investment assets before they break out. Participants in this program get access to learning modules not limited to Basic mechanics of trading, how to evaluate investment opportunities, fundamental analysis, and others.

The investment masterclass is widely anticipated and has limited spaces available. Potential participants can register for the event here: and contact info@skillsbaseafrica.com or hello@troveapp.co for more information.