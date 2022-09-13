Traction hosts forum for entrepreneurs in food and fashion industry in Lagos

Traction, a growth partner for small and medium scale businesses in Nigeria hosted the second edition of its business and networking forum themed “Riding the Wave: How Businesses are Leveraging Innovation to Navigate Socio-economic Headwinds Today”, on Wednesday, August 31st at Capital Club, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The forum was a meeting point for owners and managers in the food and fashion industry to discuss pertinent issues and trends impacting Nigerian businesses. The interactive session involved speakers from both the fashion and food sector; Mo Agusto, Founder, M.O.T, Karen Ubani-Alli, Founder, Karen Ubani Apparels and Chef Rukayat Momoh, President, Culinary Arts Practitioners Association (CAPA). The session was moderated by Tannaz Bahnam, Founder, Lost In A City.

Business owners were also able to interact with each other and learn from the experiences of other business owners with discussions bordering on the changing economic landscape and its impact on customer engagement & behavior, business financing, financial technology and supply chain. Participants exchanged ideas and solutions on how to access opportunities such as business financing, advisory, product quality and wealth preservation and appropriate business coverage.

“Although our key business focus is to provide payment solutions and business tools to support the growth of businesses in Africa, we are also passionate about grooming a community of thriving MSMEs in Nigeria, where ideas and solutions are exchanged amongst business owners. There’s a need for that and we will continue to organize more forums and sessions like this.” said Dolapo Adejuyigbe, Co-founder of Traction while speaking at the event.

While the forum was centred on the food and fashion sector, most of the solutions proffered are applicable to other business categories. Chef Rukayat Momoh also known as Chef Giggles expanded on how business owners need to find a way to leverage social media channels to attract and engage more customers. Mo Agusto touched on building a quality brand that is also affordable for different income brackets and Karen Ubani, CEO of Karen Ubani Apparels shed light on the need for constant learning and business evolution to match and manage the growing cost of business operations against the rising inflation rate.

As a brand committed to empowering MSMEs, Traction has held several various programmes this year including pop-up events, webinars and online forums focused on supporting business growth.

About Traction

Traction is the one stop platform that caters to all the needs of MSMEs in Nigeria. Traction provides a rich suite of payment solutions including POS, USSD, Bank transfer, online payments and loan facilities. With Traction Apps, SMEs can manage inventory, create an online store for e-commerce, keep records of customers and record sales.

To learn more about Traction, please visit https://tractionapps.co/