The University of Roehampton London launches Lagos office

The University of Roehampton London has launched a new local office based in Lagos to support partners and students across Nigeria and increase opportunities for Nigerian students to study at the London-based University.

The office, which has been operational since early September 2022, will be officially declared open in a private ceremony on

Tuesday 25 October 2022.

The University has been committed to providing a high-quality applicant experience to prospective student and the launch of the new office will help the University guide and

support students throughout their application process.

The University of Roehampton London is a campus university with a strong and fast-

growing reputation for quality teaching and research. Earlier this year, the university was

recognised as the best modern university in the UK for research and the highest-ranked

modern university in London as part of the Research Excellence Framework (REF) 2021i

Roehampton offers guaranteed scholarships for Nigerian applicants admitted onto one of the many undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, as well as scholarships worth up to £4,000 per year of study. Since September 2021, more than 250 Nigerian students have been awarded a scholarship and have enrolled at the University.

Prof Jean-Noel Ezingeard, Vice Chancellor, University of Roehampton London, says:

“The University is committed to supporting students from Nigeria to realise their

ambitions of studying in the UK. It is a privilege to be visiting Lagos for the launch of our new office which will help support our partners and prospective students with expertise and guidance throughout the application process.”