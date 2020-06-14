The Sports Betting Industry in 2020

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, many industries are facing major setbacks. With sporting events from the NBA, NHL, and the Premier League, sports betting companies and other businesses that capitalize on the industry are changing. Here are the latest sports updates on the betting industry this 2020.

While some businesses are able to stay afloat and keep running their operations like normal, it isn’t the same case for the others. Here are some of the major changes businesses are taking to stay afloat.

Cost-cutting

With live sports canceled, businesses are challenged to keep fans and players entertained. In order to survive and keep things stable during the pandemic, sports betting and media companies have had to cut on costs.

While these actions have a cost rise in the unemployment rate, it has become necessary for many businesses. In fact, according to Trading Economics, the US unemployment rate rose from 4.4 percent in March to 14.7 percent in April of the same year. The rise was exponential in just a month. Until the sports world gets out of limbo, businesses need to have a tight grip on their expenses to survive.

Making the Digital Shift

The best way to keep a business running is by adapting to a new situation. Therefore, betting and media companies must change with the times. With casinos closed down and sorting games canceled or pushed back, it has become necessary to find new and creative ways to keep their operations running.

With everyone stuck at home, making the digital shift is the best solution to keep their clients entertained during the quarantine period. As a result, betting sites are looking for new live events for players to bet on. Virtual sports like pro gaming have become wildly popular amongst many online bettors, able to satisfy their betting needs.

Along with virtual sports, many betting sites have also turned to the upcoming US presidential elections. An event that is highly impactful for many US citizens, especially with America’s heated political climate in the last couple for months.

As most events are at a standstill, betting companies have adapted to the digital world and anticipate the future re-opening of sporting events.

What awaits the sports betting industry?

Despite the industry’s small betting market this year, many businesses in the game have found new ways to adapt to the changes the pandemic has thrown at them. The sports betting industry found new opportunities within the digital landscape and managed to keep players entertained.

As a result, the sports betting industry has not only successfully survived, they were also able to broaden their betting market. As government restrictions are loosening up, many businesses are now able to revive their operations.

The sports betting industry only have their eyes set on what’s to come next and for new opportunities. The much-awaited NFL season set for the fall is the next big comeback opportunity for the industry.