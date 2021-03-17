The future is not digital – Osonuga

The future is not digital. The present already is.

Today’s reality is digital. One is either leveraging it or made irrelevant by it.

However, everybody is at different levels of adoption of the reality of digital, its various elements, and its vast influence on business and the global economy today.

“That is why it is imperative that business leaders come together to chart the course for the digitisation of the Nigerian and African economy and future.”

This was the position of Freeman Osonuga, the MD/CEO of Adloyalty Business Network, at the Ogun Digital Summit held earlier in March 2021 at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State with the theme ‘Competency for The Future.’

It was an event aimed at bringing together great minds and ideas that will result in blueprints for the enhancement of digital technology in Nigeria.

Speaking further on why creativity is the future of work, Osonuga the MD/CEO of one of West Africa’s largest real estate brokerage firms said “Nigeria’s youth population spans between people aged 15 – 34 and they constitute over 50 percent of the Nigerian population. As of 2018, youth unemployment stood at about 20 percent meaning that one out of every 5 Nigerian youths was not employed at all.

It takes the average Nigerian youth who is a graduate or with equivalent qualification up to five years to get employment. These educated youths constitute 20 percent of the entire unemployed youths in Nigeria.

To worsen matters, even the educated youths are mostly either half-baked or ill-equipped to fit into work environments because of the obsolete nature of the Nigerian educational system. That is why it is extremely important that the average Nigerian youth is creative if they must survive and thrive in the economy of both the present and the future.

Participants at the summit had the opportunity to interact with leading and emerging innovators, entrepreneurs, and investors such as Onyeka Akumah, CEO Farmcrowdy; Muhammed Ibrahim Jega founder, Startup Arewa; and Adebayo Kayod, CEO Ckrowd LLC.

Others were Adenrele Sonariwo, founder, Rele Art Gallery and Abel Adejoh, CEO Pettysave. They dwelt on how to become more innovative and use innovation to drive sustainable development.

To spur the creativity of the attendees and further arm them with more knowledge regarding business possibilities, Osonuga also gave out copies of his fast-selling books “Print money with zero capital” and “The Business Game.”