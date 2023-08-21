The Depthwize Majestic rig(The Majestic)

Depthwize Nigeria Limited, (RC 969014) is an indigenous drilling Company, that has been operating in Nigeria since 29 July 2011. The Company provides quality drilling services to various oil and gas companies in Nigeria, using state of the art equipment and technology of which the Majestic, one of its swamp drilling rigs, is a part.

The Company regrets to announce a serious incident on the Majestic in the early hours of Tuesday, 15th of August, 2023. The Majestic was contracted by SEPLAT, as the Operator of the SEPLAT/NNPCL Joint Venture and was in transit to its planned drilling location at Ovhor in Delta State when it capsized.

Of the people on board, we have one (1) casualty and three (3) persons missing. The rest of the personnel are accounted for and are safe.

Since the incident, we have maintained a two-pronged approach to our recovery operations:

• Search and rescue of all personnel on board



• Following the above, investigation of the cause of the incident.

Along with our Client, we are fully complying with our regulators in terms of notices, and we will continue to engage and cooperate with them as they initiate the necessary actions that must be done in fulfilment of the requirements of their oversight responsibilities for our operations.

It is worthy of mention, at this juncture, that since the Majestic started operations in the Nigerian waterways in 2012, it has been regulated by the DPR (now NUPRC), and Depthwize is fully up to date with the licenses and permits to operate the Majestic and conduct its drilling operations in Nigeria.

In addition to the Majestic, Depthwize legally operates a fleet of vessels and barges (marine fleet) that aid our drilling operations in Nigeria, and has all the licenses, permits and certifications of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) which is the apex regulatory and promotional maritime authority in Nigeria for the marine fleet.

This is a very difficult period for the company, and our deepest condolences and prayers are with the family of our deceased member and those of the missing crew members.

We will continue to give priority and attention, at this time, to the ongoing rescue operations with respect to our missing members, and our assurances to their families is that we will employ all our resources in this regard.

Depthwize wishes to assure our regulators and the public that it has the right licenses and permits to operate as a drilling company in Nigeria, and that it complies with all relevant safety and environmental standards and regulations. We reiterate that at the end of our rescue operations, the company will conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the incident.