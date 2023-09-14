The Crypto Visionary: Aghedo Enoyoze Jerry’s journey with Coinrency

As far as cryptocurrency and digital payments are concerned, one name stands out as a beacon of innovation and progress: Aghedo Enoyoze Jerry, the CEO and founder/CTO of Rency Technologies Company Limited, known by its trading name, Coinrency. With a mission to create a seamless and secure environment for cryptocurrency transactions in Nigeria and beyond, Jerry’s journey is a testament to the power of vision, determination, and a commitment to innovation.

Coinrency, born in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, is a cryptocurrency payment platform that has revolutionized the way individuals and businesses in Nigeria transact in digital currencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT). Through its platform, Coinrency enables users to effortlessly sell and accept cryptocurrencies while receiving payments in the Nigerian Naira. Since its inception, Coinrency has successfully processed and disbursed over 10 billion Naira, catering to the surging demand for digital payment solutions.

Now, in the spirit of growth and evolution, Coinrency is embarking on a rebranding journey, which includes the adoption of a new logo design. This transformation is in anticipation of the imminent launch of Coinrency’s mobile applications, poised to further enhance the user experience and expand the platform’s reach.

In an exclusive interview, Jerry shared his motivations and insights into the cryptocurrency world. He noted, “What truly motivates me is the inner passion I hold for innovation and the ability to create and witness my creations come to life, benefiting people. For me, that’s immensely fulfilling, and the fact that there’s potential for financial success in the tech space is an added bonus!”

Reflecting on the challenges he has faced along the way, Jerry emphasized the importance of vigilance in the dynamic world of cryptocurrency. He recounted, “In the world of business, challenges are a constant, whether you’re a startup or a corporate giant. There are highs and lows, people entering and exiting, but the true gems stick around. Reflecting on my early days, my most significant challenge and learning experience was entrusting employees with too much authority.”

For Jerry, his greatest accomplishment lies in the impact he has made in the cryptocurrency space, with Coinrency becoming a trusted platform for digital transactions in Nigeria. In offering advice to aspiring professionals in the cryptocurrency field, Jerry emphasized the need for vigilance and caution. He highlighted the presence of bad actors and scammers in the industry and urged individuals to safeguard their assets and decisions diligently.

With a personal motto, “Dem no Dey sleep untop keke” (meaning “you don’t sleep on a bicycle” in Nigerian Pidgin), Jerry signifies his unwavering commitment to working tirelessly, especially in the dynamic world of cryptocurrency.

As Coinrency undergoes a transformation and prepares to launch its mobile apps, the journey of Aghedo Enoyoze Jerry serves as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators in Nigeria and beyond. His dedication to innovation, commitment to excellence, and vigilance in the cryptocurrency space are driving forces behind the success of Coinrency and the bright future it envisions for the world of digital payments.