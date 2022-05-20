The Consulate General of Switzerland and Swiss Learning treat guests to A taste of Swiss luxury

The Consulate General of Switzerland in Lagos, together with Swiss Learning, hosted an exclusive event on Wednesday 18 May at the Wheatbaker Hotel themed ‘A Taste of Swiss Luxury’.

A select audience of VVIPs and industry leaders attended the event, which took place with the support of Audemars Piguet and was organized in partnership with Polo Luxury. The event featured prestigious Swiss boarding schools that provide guarantee for the best possible education, access to the best career options, and for building a strong network with co-students from leading families all over the world.

Guests were able to meet with the Swiss schools and got a taste of Swiss delicacies and wines. During the event, Mr John Obayuwana, CEO of Polo luxury, was awarded with the Swiss Excellence Award for his achievements in promoting luxury Swiss brands over the years.

The award was presented by Christophe X. Clivaz, founder of Swiss learning and Thomas Schneider, the Consul General of Switzerland in Lagos. Mr Obayuwana responded that it was one of his happiest moments in his life, as his journey with Switzerland began years ago as a flirtatious exploration but grew to a strong and mutually beneficial business relationship.

The event ended on a high as guests were also given the chance to win Swiss brand gifts.

To know more about Swiss learning please visit www.swisslearning.com. To learn more about the event, please email events@naijalink.eu