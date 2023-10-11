Texcellence Conference 2023: A grand confluence of tech innovation!

Get ready for the most anticipated event of the year, the Texcellence Conference 2023! It’s back with a renewed commitment to celebrating resilience, fostering innovation, and driving diversification. Set to unfold on Thursday October 12th, 2023, this conference is gearing up to bring together over 500 tech leaders, enthusiasts, and visionaries from across Africa for a day of immersive experiences.

The Texcellence Conference, organized by CWG Plc (formerly known as Computer Warehouse Group) has firmly established itself as the flagship event in the tech world, drawing decision-makers from leading tech firms, startups, investors, thought leaders, and policymakers. This unique convergence connects established industry giants with agile startups in the bustling tech hub of Lagos, Nigeria, one of Africa’s fastest-growing tech ecosystems. It serves as the perfect platform for stakeholders from various sectors to engage in crucial discussions about the future of technology.

Under the theme “Innovating for the Future,” this year’s event will explore the imperative of adaptation and technological progress. Attendees can anticipate a stellar lineup of sessions, featuring distinguished keynote speakers, interactive panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

Last year’s Texcellence Conference was an undeniable success, centered around the theme of championing a forward-thinking Africa. It garnered immense interest from renowned brands, financial services institutions, government representatives, tech enthusiasts, and experts across diverse sectors. The event sparked fruitful partnerships and collaborations that continue to reshape the tech landscape.

Among the notable sponsors and partners for Texcellence 2023 are Dell Technologies, Vericash, Redhat, Pepsi, Nutanix, Veeam, Cloudera, Fifthlab and more.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be a part of this prestigious tech event. Register to attend Texcellence 2023 at http://thetexcellenceconference.com/.