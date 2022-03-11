Tecno x Amstel: Hosted women in an exclusive forum to celebrate international women’s day

On the 8th of March 2022, women from all sectors gathered to celebrate their fellow women on International Women’s Day, a day put aside to celebrate women worldwide. Women who have made great strides and accomplishments in their individual careers.

The event was put together by renowned smartphone brand TECNO in partnership with Amstel Malta. The event took place at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Lekki, Nigeria. It saw women from all over the country attend this soiree put together by these two brands.

The ever-radiant host, Mimi Onalaja, welcomed everyone in attendance and proceeded to break the ice in the room with a human bingo game, where four people were lucky enough to win TECNO branded gifts and goody bags. This saw everyone relax and got everyone ready for the day’s events.

Giving the welcoming speech was Seun Badmus, Integrated Marketing Communications Manager TECNO. She said, “For the world to become a better place, there needs to be a better world that benefits women. Women are the builders of all families. They work as hard as their male counterparts and should be compensated fairly for their work. TECNO has always been at the forefront of ensuring a balance in their workplace between both genders, making sure that everyone is treated equally and no bias is experienced in the workplace.”

After an exciting speech, the host took back the reins and started through the events of the day. Lovely Nigerian singer Naomi Mac gave several Nigerian songs that soothe the audience with a stunning rendition. After which, the panel sessions began. There were two-panel sessions that saw women in different sectors at the height of their careers the women were: Ife Agoro, Founder Diary of a Naija Girl (DANG), Tosin Olaseinde, founder of Money Africa and Ladda, Aresethe author of Smart Money Woman, Salma Philips and Adora.

The discussion took center stage as women talked about their different experiences in their various careers and how they should look inwards and discover their biases against other women. They also spoke about how women can encourage other women to be part of careers in male-dominated fields. They also talked about how women can stand up against sexual harassment, gender discrimination, gender inequality, etc.

The floor became open for people to ask questions, and the women in the audience had a whole lot to ask. After the questions were answered, the guests were treated to a relaxing sip and paint session, where everyone laughed, drank some Amstel Malta, and painted. It was not just a day of serious discussions, but a day to enjoy each other’s company and bask in the sisterhood of being women.

As the event concluded, it was apparent that women had come so far from where they were already, but more work was to be done. The pronounced way is if women come together to show the world that they are here and not going anywhere. And TECNO is always going to help in whatever way they can.

About TECNO

