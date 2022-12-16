TECNO Black Friday promo ends in grand style as the lucky customer drives home in a BMW car

TECNO Black Friday promo got customers rushing to enjoy massive discounts and stand a chance to win a brand new BMW car when they buy any TECNO-selected devices.

December 14th, 2022, was like no other, as the lucky winner of the brand new BMW car received his car key at the Slot Store in Ikeja.

The lucky winner of the BMW car, Mr. Callistus said, “I am indeed grateful to TECNO for this tremendous gift even as we draw close to the end of the year. He ended by stating that no other smartphone brand comes close when it comes to innovation and rewarding customer loyalty.”

TECNO loves putting smiles on the faces of their loyal customers by rewarding them with discounts and other gift items, especially during the current economy. TECNO new and exciting customers have enjoyed excellent TECNO mind-blowing and innovative devices like the Spark 9 and Camon 19 series.

The just concluded TECNO Black Friday promo has helped customers enjoy these innovative devices at affordable prices without breaking the bank.

The TECNO Black Friday sales indicate that the brand never fails to keep their promises and make its customers happy, as they are Stopping At Nothing by making more innovative ideas.

