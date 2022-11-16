TECNO announce winners of the 2022 CAMON short film competition

Past achievements clearly indicate what is still possible in the future. However, success on the first try is often attributed to luck unless the same results are achieved again.

Due to its popularity, this year’s CAMON SHORT FILM CHALLENGE has inspired great anticipation and excitement. So when the time came, everyone entered the CAMON SHORT FILM Challenge with complete confidence that their efforts would be rewarded.

Long and torturous hours have passed without news of this year’s winners, the wait is now over.

And with the announcement of winners on Monday, 7th November 2022, on TECNO’s social media pages.

Powered by TECNO’s flagship device, the CAMON 19, released earlier in the year, the competition offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for content creators who put themselves out there and get their work noticed.

The first stage had entries sent in by creative minds producing a two-minute brilliant and emotional film using any smartphone. The film could be a comedy, fiction, drama, or any other genre the contestant chooses. The film must be a complete story with a beginning, middle, and end. Despite receiving numerous brilliant entries from all over the country, only 19 participants made it to the next stage.

After a rigorous screening, the top 19 contestants were picked and tasked with shooting great short movies using the TECNO Camon 19. The final stage of the competition had very creative entries as the short film had riveting stories.

However, the judges were left to select the winners based on excellence and diligence across the different categories. Congratulations to all winners.

The best use of CAMON 19 Pro, the winner was Owen Olowu for Good Evening, Mr. John.

The best cinematography award was given to Njoku S. Kehinde for the short film: She was not at War, I was

The best storyline was Speak by Aimalohi Ojeamiren.

This year had a double winner as the best lighting design, and the overall best short movie was Table Turn by Madukaku Chukwudi Emmanuel.

The winners walked away with prizes worth #3,000,000 which included the TECNO CAMON 19 Pro device. For more information on the selected winners and their award-winning entries, follow TECNO on social media.

TECNO isn’t stopping here, As part of its goal to encourage creatives in Nigeria, TECNO joins with top brands to sponsor a 2-days workshop in Abuja, led by The Critics Company hosted by the Science Fiction Festival in Nigeria, the Institut français du Nigeria.

The Critics Company is a filmmaking collective based in Kaduna, Nigeria, popularly known for making sci-fi films with mobile phones. The collective’s work has been able to cross borders through different means, ranging from features on internationally recognized platforms like BBC, Reuters, Al-Jazeera, Indie Film Festival, and The art of protest by gestalten to collaborate with top brands.

TECNO Nigeria is partnering with the Institut français du Nigeria to provide equipment for the participants of the workshop led by The Critics, taking place on Saturday, 19th and Sunday, 20th of November 2022, at the Institut français du Nigeria and Art-Tech District, the first distinctive urban arts and technology district in Nigeria.

The workshop aims to teach how to write scripts and shoot short movies with TECNO mobile phones.