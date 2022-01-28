Tech Stocks to Watch in 2022

The beginning of the year was tough for tech stocks as there was a steep increase in the 10-year rate of Treasury yields. Companies that tend to be the top performers with the highest Price-to-Earnings (P-E) ratio were hit hard, with stocks like Tesla and Nvidia declining. That said, some tech companies will be able to recover from the sharp drops experienced during the market correction.

If you are wondering which tech stocks to buy in 2022, you will be able to easily spot the top performers. All you need to do is to invest a little time and do your research. You can start by checking the largest stock exchanges and number of listed companies they include. We suggest you also read this article as we will let you know which tech stocks to watch in the upcoming year.

Types of Tech Companies to Invest In

If you are interested in which tech companies are the most promising choices for your 2022 investments, you should notice the current trends. As more software companies are switching to a model that offers customers to subscribe to programs instead of making a one-time purchase in order to obtain a license. This is one of the reasons why software companies are a good investment in the upcoming year.

Of course, it is not possible to utilize today’s modern devices without having semiconductor chips to power all of the hardware. This is why semiconductor developing companies are another smart choice for your stock investments. Companies that manufacture and design memory chips, graphic processing units, central processing units, and a variety of other chips that help to power modern devices are also among the top market performers to invest in.

While telecom and streaming companies were already on the rise, the global pandemic was an additional boost for the development of such businesses. Companies that offer video streams as well as the cloud computing companies that power video streaming services are also among the tech stocks you might want to invest in.

Top Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022

Tech companies tend to be among the most valuable stocks to invest in and this trend is expected to continue in 2022 as well. The following tech companies have been among the strongest performers in the past year and it is worth following and possibly investing in them in 2022.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple remains one of the leading tech companies to invest in, with some of the most popular smart devices in the world such as iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers being manufactured by Apple. With a global customer base, the company will most probably continue growing in 2022. According to Apple’s October report, the company marked a 70% quarterly price increase to $1.24 a share.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Another tech company that has been showing a great performance at the beginning of 2022 is Silicon Motion Technology. After a 17-week consolidation period, the company had its breakout in December. Following its fourth-quarter revenue report, the company has been trading pretty well, maintaining a stable 10-week line.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

In 2022, Amazon continues to be one of the leading tech companies to keep an eye on. One of the reasons to consider Amazon for your 2022 investments is the company being one of the top providers of cloud computing services as well as ranking as one of the biggest online retailers. There are predictions for Amazon becoming the biggest public company in the world by 2035. This is definitely a proper reason to follow up closely the Amazon stock and maybe even invest in it.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Well known for developing the Windows PC operating system, Microsoft is one of the leading tech companies that is also expected to be a good investment in 2022. The company is also the second-largest cloud infrastructure provider, making it one of the stocks to keep an eye on in the upcoming year. Following its third-quarter report, the company marker over 20% revenue growth, with predictions for the fourth quarter expressing bullish sales.

Qualcomm Stock (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Towards the end of last year, in November, Qualcomm published quarterly revenue that caught the attention of many. The chip giant reported a 76% year-over-year growth, with a revenue increase of 12% to $9.34 billion. The main booster of the revenue surge was a 56% increase in smartphone chip sales. Supporting the prediction of chip companies being the top tech stocks to keep an eye on in 2022, Qualcomm can be a good tech company to invest in during the upcoming months.