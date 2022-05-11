Swiss learning: the world’s most prestigious schools visiting Nigeria

Some of the world’s most exclusive boarding schools will be coming to Nigeria this month, as part of a visit organized by Swiss Learning. This organization is the umbrella for the country’s best 14 boarding schools as well as 2 hotel management schools who have a long tradition of educational excellence and experience in providing boarding facilities. Swiss Learning takes special care in pairing students from prestigious families with suitable schools.

Students can expect top notch education, which also helps them get selected in top quality higher institutions, and state-of-the-art facilities. Students would have the opportunity to interact with peers from other parts of the world thus increasing their global awareness and making them more well-rounded. Moreover, students will be prepared for the best possible career and will forever benefit from the international network they’ve built up while in Switzerland.

Swiss Learning is pleased to announce it intends to strengthen its ties with Nigeria. The organization as well as the boarding schools will introduce themselves to key individuals during an exclusive event tagged ‘a taste of Swiss luxury’, coming up later this month in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Partners to Swiss Learning include well-known luxury watch maker Audemars Piguet as well as Longchamp, Michelin star restaurant Hotel De Ville Crissier, and top airlines such as Swiss Airline and ANA. The organization is further supported by the Swiss Consulate General in Lagos. To know more about the organization as well as details of the excellent Swiss schools, kindly visit www.swisslearning.com.