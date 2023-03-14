Looking for the best place to study Nursing? Well, Nigerian students are continuing to accept places to study nursing at the University of Dundee in the UK and they have a range of scholarship options for African undergraduate students up to £6000 per year of study.

Here are some of the reasons why they are studying nursing:

1. High quality of education

Their aim is to help you develop into a compassionate, knowledgeable, and competent registered nurse, ready to take on the exciting challenge of working in any healthcare environment.

You will spend 50% of your time learning on campus and the other 50% on placements in hospitals and community settings where you will develop a range of essential skills needed to work in healthcare. They offer Child, Adult and Mental Health Nursing degrees at the Bachelors level and a further range of degrees at the Master’s level.

In addition to your theory and placement learning, you will also attend workshops, interactive sessions and acted patient scenarios at a state-of-the-art simulation Clinical Skills Centre. Within the Clinical Skills Centre, you will also have the opportunity to learn a range of skills alongside medical students which will allow you to experience what it is like to work as part of a multi-disciplinary.

2. Connection with the UK’s National Health Service (NHS)

The NHS is the name for the UK’s health system, this is a government-funded medical and health care service that everyone in the UK can use without being asked to pay the full cost of the service. The University of Dundee has a close partnership with the NHS local organizations which allows them to offer you a range of different and exciting experiences across hospital and community settings while on clinical placement. Their relationship with their NHS partners also means that they benefit from their expertise and experience to help provide the best educational and clinical experience possible.

Nursing in Scotland is a highly respected profession where nurses are considered valued members of the multidisciplinary team. During your time at University If you wish, you may have the opportunity to seek work as a care assistant during your training.

3. Scholarships available to help fund your Dundee education

A scholarship can be a great start to your university journey. At the University of Dundee, we have a range of scholarships to help fund your education, which include:

Vice Chancellor’s Africa Scholarship – automatically applied to students from Africa. You’ll receive £5,000 per year of study and it is available to both undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Global Excellence Scholarships – £6,000 per year of study awarded to our most inspiring applicants and is available to both undergraduate and postgraduate students.

4. Nigerian community

At the University of Dundee, we offer a ‘home from home’ experience and are here to support you throughout your academic journey and beyond. Many of our African graduates have gone on to have successful careers both at home and across the globe. We are proud to have a vibrant African community including the African and Caribbean Society, Nigerian Society, Ghanaian Society and Kenyan Society, who hold regular events to help you integrate into Dundee life and explore Scotland. We also offer a range of facilities and services to offer support with everything from accommodation to career advice.

5. Employability

The University of Dundee is one of the top 200 universities in the world for graduate employment rate (QS World University Rankings 2022). Students who successfully complete the pre-registration Nursing degree course will automatically be registered with the NMC (Nursing and Midwifery Council). This means that upon qualification you could be able to work as a registered nurse anywhere in the UK with a working visa, which is awarded to you by the UK government.

In your final year, they work closely with the NHS to allow for a smooth transition from being a student nurse to a registered nurse. They work closely with NHS staff to help you complete your application forms and develop your personal statements while seeking your first job as a registered nurse. It is their aim to help you have a job secured by the time you finish university.

To find out more contact the University of Dundee’s West Africa Recruitment Officer on:

email: westafrica@dundee.ac.uk telephone: +2348144050376

Apply directly via School of Health Sciences.