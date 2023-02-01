Study in Ireland Virtual Fair – Get ahead, invest in your future

Education in Ireland, the official Irish government agency responsible for promoting Irish Higher Education Institutions overseas, is organizing the “Study in Ireland Virtual Fair – Africa” scheduled on Wednesday, 15th of February 2023.

Ireland, a globally renowned centre of academic excellence with over 20 universities and colleges, has become a preferred study destination for Nigerian students. This is due to Ireland’s commitment to an excellent education at all study levels – Irish education institutions rank among the world’s best, and are globally connected.

Moreover, Ireland stands out because it provides up to 2 years of work post-study visa and friendly work policies for international students, zero language barriers, a safe and friendly community, and proximity to great European cities. E.g. London is just an hour’s flight away.

Ireland may be small, but it has maintained its reputation as Europe’s fastest-growing economy for five years in a row.

Ireland is home to about 35,000 international students and houses over 1,000 leading multinational companies such as Google, HP, Apple, Facebook, Pfizer, GSK, TikTok, and Twitter. They chose Ireland as their base so they could recruit from Ireland’s highly-skilled workforce. Recently, Pfizer announced a further £1.2 billion investment in the country.

During studies and upon graduation, international students can secure internship and career placements as they have access to numerous global companies leading in IT, FMCG, agriculture, engineering, MedTech, insurance, finance, and (bio)pharma.

Student life in Ireland will also appeal to Nigerians. Ireland is well known for its friendly, courteous, and positive attitude toward newcomers. Nigerian students will feel comfortable and safe away from their homes as they enjoy the warm Irish welcome. Moreover, they would also get to experience the recreational side of Ireland while studying, through fun activities such as cycling, fishing, hiking, rugby, music, dance, etc.

The virtual study fair will host top-ranking Irish institutions and offer Nigerian students information about over 5000 courses in various disciplines such as medicine, nanotechnology, agricultural science, engineering, immunology, business, data science, finance and accounting marketing/advertising, animation and multimedia, biotechnology, computer science, cyber security, filmmaking, pharmacy, etc. at the undergraduate and postgraduate study levels.

At the upcoming virtual fair, Nigerians looking to study in Ireland will have the opportunity to connect and chat one-on-one with official representatives of the best Irish universities and colleges. This online engagement will enable participating students to ask questions and attend insightful seminars and informative sessions about Ireland as a study destination.

Furthermore, participants will also meet with representatives from the Irish embassy to understand the rudiments of applying for an Irish visa.

Nigerians willing to study abroad at the undergraduate or postgraduate degree level should consider Ireland as their primary choice.

To get adequate information about the upcoming Study in Ireland Virtual Fair -Africa, kindly visit this link https://educationinireland.africa/fairs/west-africa/