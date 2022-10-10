Leaders know that Inspiring confidence during an era of low morale, potential future global damaging economic recession and failing organisational models are among the challenges facing organisations in Africa, Asia and Western Europe. Strategic leaders also know these existential threats are fallouts of the COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine crises. However, the billion-dollar question is how can this be effectively and efficiently addressed? TEXEM UK will address veritable and actionable panaceas at its programme coming up from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24 in Birmingham.

TEXEM’s Director of Special Projects, Caroline Lucas, in a statement, said the TEXEM Strategic Leadership for Success in Volatile Times programme aims to equip leaders with the skills to deal with the uncertainty that tomorrow brings.

“As a leader, you hope each year brings great fortunes for your organisation.

“However, there is a lot that we do not know about tomorrow. So, as you wish for the best, you need to develop the core competence to prepare for an uncertain future,” Lucas said.

She said other challenges facing organisations include supply chain disruption, new cybersecurity threats, low national cohesion, dramatic forex fluctuations, high level of inflation and, by extension, low customer disposable income.

Lucas said that dwindling government, business revenue and diminishing productivity are major existential threats for all organisations.

Specifically, she said political unrest, the upcoming election in 2023 and likely uncertainty in monetary and fiscal policies in a country like Nigeria would likely affect the competitiveness and comparative advantage of organisations and the nation.

Lucas reiterated that TEXEM’s tested and proven methodology, which has helped hundreds of organisations to win, will be deployed during this programme. In addition, TEXEM’s impactful methodology comprises case studies, role play, games, and working visits to companies that would be deployed during the programme.

According to the director, this will be utilised to encourage participants to enhance their cognitive skills and improve their analytical rigour and evaluation skills to better assist them in managing ambiguity.

She added that this would make the programme an enjoyable, impactful, and memorable experience stimulating better strategic leadership competence.

On the programme’s impact, Lucas assured that participants should expect to learn several actionable winning strategies on how to thrive in a future characterised by stiff competition, a fast-paced and challenging operating context.

“Some ways to provide leadership for success in such turbulent times is by being agile, optimising the capacity of your organisation to turn challenges into opportunities, building resilience, prioritising your people and acting decisively.

“You need these practical strategies and others to help steer your organisation’s plan for success in a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous tomorrow,” she affirmed.

Prof. Rodria Laline, Professor of Strategy and Governance and the Founding Director of the Harvard University Maximise Your Board’s Potential Programme, is a confirmed faculty member of the programme.

Laline has been CEO of Global Research and Development Collaborations with IBM, Hewlett -Packard, ING Bank, Royal KPN, Groupe Bull, Elsevier Science, Siemens, And Philips. Professor Rodria Laline developed the intellectual property used on every ATM card globally.

Another distinguished faculty delivering this TEXEM programme is world-renowned London Business School alumnus Prof. Paul Griffith, Professor of Practice and the Senior Vice President, Products at Ashridge Executive Education, Hult International Business School.

Griffith is the world’s first Management Professor to lead a team that launched a rocket into space.

He is a business leader with extensive experience leading culture change and Innovation.

Oxford University Alumnus Ambassador Charles Crawford, founding Partner of the Ambassador Partnership LLP, Communication and negotiation specialist par excellence and public speaking expert, is a faculty on this programme too.

A qualified Barrister and Mediator, Crawford draws on 28 years of experience in the UK diplomatic service, much of it spent in former Communist Central and Eastern Europe. He is the winner of two ‘Oscars’ for strategic communications.

The statement also articulates the following testimonials from past participants of TEXEM’s recent programme in the UK:

“I learnt about organisational dexterity, exploitation and exploration aspect of an organisation and how to strike a balance.

“One major key takeaway for me would be that fear is our biggest enemy, and once you can conquer fear, you can do anything,” Ann Iyonu, Executive Director, Goodluck Jonathan Foundation.

“I liked so many things about the programme; it was very interactive and insightful, the lecturers were carefully selected, and they came full of experiences.

“Here we are, matching theories and experiences and interacting with colleagues from different private and public sectors. At the end of the day, we also carried out some exercises to test our understanding of the programme.

“I have learnt about leadership, how to manage a leader and follower, and I am going to use this to improve my leadership skills when I get back home,” Dr. Musa Zagi, Zonal Operation Controller, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

“I have read a few things about TEXEM before coming here, but my expectations were surpassed by any standard and by any way.

“This training institute can compare with any other one worldwide. The packaging, the faculty, everything is just excellent.

“More importantly, the module on resilience, the world is changing and changing very fast, it is those who can adapt to their environment that would be able to survive or be able to excel in the future,” Michael Faloseyi, Assistant General Manager, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission

For more information and to register for this programme, please visit

https://texem.co.uk/strategic-leadership-for-success-in-volatile-times/

For further enquiries, email exec@texem.co.uk or call

+447425883791 / +447983128450.