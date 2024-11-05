St Kitts and Nevis CIU achieves major reforms in 30 Days, sets new standards for CBI Programme

As the pioneer of the global investment immigration industry since 1984, the St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme has consistently set the standard for excellence and transparency, becoming the foremost choice for investors seeking a safe and secure haven.

The Citizenship by Investment (CIU) recently transitioned into a statutory body and within its first 30 days, it achieved 30 milestones, one for each day, setting an example for other countries offering CBI programmes.

Reportedly, under the leadership of Chairman Calvin St Juste, the unit enhanced its global outreach by engaging citizenship investment agents worldwide, including the major financial hubs.

The new statutory body and board of governors of CIU have been able to maintain the overall integrity of the CBI programme of St Kitts and Nevis and have introduced the most up-to-date systems and processes, aligning with the international market.

Chairman Calvin St Juste said the initial 30 days have been “full of intense activity and rewarding achievements.” He added that the CIU adopted a major transformative approach to deliver landmark performance in a short period.

“Our first 30 days as a statutory body have been a period of intense activity and rewarding achievements. Each initiative we’ve accomplished aims to create a seamless, efficient process for applicants and deliver exceptional service to stakeholders. We are committed to leading this Unit with innovation, responsiveness, and purpose to reflect the excellence St. Kitts and Nevis stands for.”

St Juste also noted that St Kitts and Nevis’s Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) will continue to build on its achievements and aims to boost its overall standards to deliver value to investors, citizens, and the global community.

Furthermore, as St. Kitts and Nevis transition on this new journey, the Government is also looking to Nigeria for its next trip and looks forward to meeting with citizens and prospective citizens.

Within the initial days, the CIU took landmark steps, including leadership and strategic appointments, setting up a 24-hour response team, global engagement and partnerships, operational enhancements and technological upgrades, streamlined application processing and policy updates, financial milestones, and expanded benefits for investors and families.

While reflecting on the CIU’s commitment towards efficiency and transparency, Chairman Calvin St Juste explained these significant achievements, which strive to serve stakeholders better and boost economic resilience for St Kitts and Nevis.

Under the leadership and strategic appointments, the unit elected an accomplished Board of Governors. The CIU also completed the staffing; over 1,000 applicants were considered, with highly qualified individuals filling each role, establishing a skilled, full-staff contingent from day one.

A new communications division, establishment of the chairman’s office, and meet-and-greet sessions with agents were conducted under the enhanced communications and outreach.

The division comprises a dedicated team that will provide accurate and timely updates to stakeholders. The meet-and-greet sessions are offered through in-person and virtual meetings with the authorized representatives, promoters, and international marketing agents.

The Unit worked on building global engagement and partnerships by hosting several in-person meetings with agents in the Middle East and Asia to expand partnerships.

Private events and presentations were also held in major cities such as Dubai, Beijing, and Shanghai, connecting the St Kitts and Nevis unit with global stakeholders.

Not only this, but the Unit has also revealed the dates for the 2nd edition of the highly anticipated 2025 Investment Gateway Summit, which solidifies the Federation’s position in the global citizenship investment sector.

The operational enhancements and technological upgrades included the introduction of a 24-hour response benchmark to increase service reliability and responsiveness, assigning a specialized team to address and resolve the backlog of applications, and implementing advanced technology.

Meanwhile, the CIU also undertook streamlined application processing and policy updates, which included a 10-week decision turnaround, allowing decisions on applications to be completed in ten weeks. New application forms were also issued, and regulatory updates were made to streamline processes and highlight new investment thresholds and minimum investment adjustments, ensuring alignment with the latest market conditions.

The financial and recognition milestones comprised increased revenue and applications, as well as St Kitts and Nevis being honoured with the top spot in the CBI Index, which reflected global recognition of the standards and value of the programme.

The last and one of the most significant initiatives included expanded benefits for investors and families. There was an introduction of a reduced age of eligibility for dependents, with the main applicants allowed to sponsor dependent parents from the age of 55. It also included post-citizenship additions, in which newborns were added at a reduced fee of US$7,500, making it much easier for families to grow under the citizenship by investment programme.

As the oldest and most reputable Citizenship by Investment Programme, St Kitts and Nevis offers high-net-worth individuals and discerning investors stability, security, and several new opportunities. The unit focuses on rigorous due diligence measures and has always been committed to being transparent to ensure investors’ trust. This makes the programme a premier choice for global investors seeking alternative citizenship.

For more information, visit https://ciu.gov.kn/

Share