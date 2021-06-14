St Kitts and Nevis’ citizenship by investment programme: More than just a second passport 

The Fairway Group, in conjunction with Punuka Consulting Inc., is in Nigeria to hold confidential one-on-one discussions with prospective St Kitts & Nevis Second Passport purchasers. This is a follow-up event to the overwhelming response to the Lagos and Abuja seminars held sometime in March 2020 and the subsequent webinar held on March 26, 2021, titled “More Than Just a Second Passport”.

The private one-on-one sessions are designed for professionals and entrepreneurs who are interested in obtaining a second passport to enhance their access to travel, business, financial, and lifestyle freedom, and will provide participants with a unique opportunity to interact directly with the management of the Fairway Group on how to obtain a St. Kitts and Nevis passport, which is ranked as one of the top 25 passports in the world.

According to Forbes, St Kitts & Nevis passport is “possibly the best second passport in the world” as it provides its holder with Visa-Free or Visa-on-Arrival access to over 156 countries, amongst other benefits.

The Fairway Group, therefore, invites interested Nigerians to schedule free consultation sessions with its management team who are presently in Nigeria, between the 14th – 18th days of June 2021.

To book an appointment with the Fairway Management team in respect of the CBI Programme in St Kitts & Nevis, kindly send an email to a.ajiboye@punuka.com. Please note that confirmation of appointment will be based on availability and on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, please contact The Fairway Group (saintkittsoffice@thefairwaygroup.com) or visit www.thefairwaycondos.com